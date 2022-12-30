A Delta pilot allegedly went on his plane’s public-address system to blame Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the delays that left the flight grounded in Atlanta on Monday. Systemwide air-traffic-control issues had “slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace,” causing delays for passengers across the US, including in Atlanta, Newsweek reported. The Delta pilot reportedly vented to his passengers about the delay and targeted Buttigieg. At least one passenger took issue with the flight-crew member’s politically charged remarks. “@Delta it is not okay for the pilot of flight 2274 ATL-RSW to blame a Florida ground stop on @PeteButtigieg,” Stewart Lucas said in a tweet,...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO