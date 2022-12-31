ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Basketball: SG Jack Janicki Signs As Preferred Walk-On

Wisconsin basketball has a long history of great teams. When Bo Ryan abruptly retired, many wondered if Greg Gard would be able to keep the greatness going. The answer seems to be yes as he has the Badgers ranked no. 14 and playing really well. Gard is also proving that he is able to bring in recruits to the program. Yesterday, the Badgers signed Jack Janicki as a preferred walk-on.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Transfer QB Qualified to Win in 2023

Tanner Mordecai provides an exceptional track record. Originally, quarterback Tanner Mordecai from Waco, Texas committed to the University of Oklahoma in 2018. However, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and Spencer Rattler prompted a change of scenery for Mordecai in search of playing time. Following the 2020 season, Mordecai landed at Southern Methodist University and turned into an immediate draft prospect.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Current Badgers And Fans React To Alternate Uniform Idea That Is Going Viral

It is a new era for the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Luke Fickell has brought an excitement to Madison that we haven’t seen in many years. Highlighted by multiple four-star athletes going into 2023, Fickell also brought in an offensive coordinator who wants to throw the ball. Something Wisconsin hasn’t done much of over the last three decades. What could make the excitement for the Wisconsin Badgers go even further? A new look, specifically, a “black out” look.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy