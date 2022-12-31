Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Conviction
Kodak Black is not happy about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all three charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The 25-year-old had some incendiary words for both the Grammy winner and Jay-Z, whom many people have intimated has some involvement in the jury’s decision. “This sh*t ain’t right homie,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper said. “Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bruh. If I had come out and done some sh*t and this sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve, homie, ni**as ain’t finna talk about that, ni**as finna act like this sh*t ain’t even happen.”More from VIBE.comNicci Gilbert Takes Down...
Black America Web
Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her
Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
suggest.com
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
Essence
Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party
The twins, who Diddy had with the late Kim Porter, hit a milestone age, and he surprised them with a gift they won’t forget. The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’
Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree
A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires. Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
thesource.com
Kanye West Facing Eviction in Calabasas
According to new legal documents, Kanye West may be facing eviction from his home in Calabasas. This past October, Adidas, Balenciaga, Chase Bank, Gap, Vogue, and talent agency CAA terminated their business with Kanye West after he made a series of antisemitic statements. From The Blast. According to new legal...
