Zoom Diallo, a standout guard in the Class of 2024, is expected to make an official visit to Gonzaga next week. Diallo is scheduled to be in Spokane for the Jan. 14-15 weekend, according to 247sports. Gonzaga entertains Portland on Jan. 14. The Zags take on BYU in Provo, Utah, on Jan. 12, before returning home to face the Pilots.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO