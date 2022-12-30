Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Kevin McCarthy Prepares For “Battle On The Floor” In Bid For House Speaker Amid GOP Divisions
Much of the political media is fixated on the House of Representatives on Tuesday, where Republican divisions threaten to prevent Kevin McCarthy’s long desire to serve as speaker — and may stall any business at all in the lower chamber of commerce. After a contentious meeting of the House GOP caucus, McCarthy acknowledged to reporters that “we may have a battle on the floor but the battle is for the conference and the country, and that is fine with me.” His remarks came after members of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus expressed their opposition to McCarthy even after he made extensive concessions,...
McConnell 'pulling' for McCarthy before speaker vote
The Senate Republican leader previously voiced support for McCarthy in late December.
Bills share update on Hamlin's scary collapse, Idaho suspect's lawyer drops bombshell and more top headlines
