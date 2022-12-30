Scientists have raised concerns about a new Covid variant that is spreading fast in the US and threatening to fuel further waves of infection. Here’s what we know so far. It’s known as XBB.1.5. It’s one of the latest descendants of Omicron, the highly transmissible version of Covid that caused cases to surge in the UK last winter. Offshoots of Omicron have dominated global Covid infections ever since. XBB.1.5 evolved from the XBB variant of Omicron, itself a fusion of two different BA.2 variants.

9 MINUTES AGO