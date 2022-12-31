Read full article on original website
Mandy Lucas
3d ago
Pets are for life, not for temporary fun! Do not get a pet unless you know you can keep and care for them for life!!!!!For those that have a little room, adopt.. dont shop! These babies are the best!
7
Melissa Sanguedolce
3d ago
My question is, if you KNOW you cannot take care of a fur baby, then why the hell get one? Fur babies are forever and not just a convenience!! They are NOT gifts. They are precious animals we are gifted by God for a reason!! If you cannot keep up with them or afford then then do NOT get them at all!! Point blank!!!
6
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
‘They never leave those chains’: deputies rescue dogs after ‘concerned citizens’ reach out
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls from “concerned citizens” over the weekend, they found five dogs left outside a house in the freezing cold, one of which was nearly dead. Since Friday, that dog has been put down, two owners have been arrested for animal cruelty and the […]
1470 WMBD
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe from an invisible winter threat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One particular kind of emergency call went up in 2022 for Peoria firefighters. Now, first responders are encouraging easy ways to prevent them as the cold season continues. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, firefighters responded to close to 200 carbon monoxide alarms, compared...
25newsnow.com
Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
newschannel20.com
Stove being left on caused apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
iheart.com
The Niantic Farmers Market 2023
The Niantic Farmers Market moves indoors for the winter!. Join us in the Smith's Acres Greenhouse Saturdays from 2-5 pm for lots of great, local food and crafts. The Niantic Winter Market is produced by Niantic Main Street.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police welcome minority recruits, aim for women to make up 30% of the force by 2030
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three...
wmay.com
Three Displaced By Springfield Apartment Fire
Three people have been displaced after a fire in a Springfield apartment. Firefighters were called to the building in the 600 block of West Lawrence for a report of a kitchen fire. Fire investigators say it appears the fire resulted from a stove top that had been left on accidentally.
977wmoi.com
Utility Services Assistance Available Locally Through the Knox County Health Department
Utility services assistance is available with the Knox County Health Department through their Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), says Director of Wellness Erin Olson:. “LIHEAP is the energy assistance program that not only serves Ameren customers, but we also serve West Central FS if you have propane, Spoon River Electric...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
animalpetitions.org
Five Dogs Reportedly Left Outside in -16 Degree Temps Deserve Justice
Target: Scott Rueter, States Attorney, Macon County, Illinois. Goal: Seek maximum punishment for couple accused of leaving dogs outside in below zero temperatures. Five dogs were apparently found freezing to death outside a home in Decatur, Illinois. Thanks to concerned neighbors, authorities were notified of the situation. When sheriff’s office...
Maroa houses damaged from tornado
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria Boat Club holds annual polar plunge after a two-year hiatus
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria’s Boat Club held its annual polar plunge Sunday to raise money for local charities. With temperatures just below 50 degrees, hundreds of people came out for the event on Sunday. Event coordinator Jeni Whitten said she was thrilled with the turnout...
wlds.com
Beardstown Home Total Loss in Early Morning Fire
According to a release from the Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department via their social media, firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West 9th Street in Beardstown for a structure fire at 1:15 this morning. Officials say flames and heavy smoke were visible when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
wdbr.com
Springfield’s New Year’s baby
Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after Peoria structure fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental structure fire in Peoria over the weekend. According to an official release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters were called to N. Woodbine Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. The release says it started in the kitchen, caused by unattended cooking. A resident and her children were all able to get out on their own safely, with the entire apartment building evacuated.
Comments / 4