Operation shutdown: New Lex boys shed the rust, stymie Logan

NEW LEXINGTON — When New Lexington's defense plays like it did on Friday, it usually doesn't take much offense to get the job done.

While coach Jeremy Duerr prefers his team hum along like a speeding Ferrari on the Autobahn, he has long been resigned to the fact that it's a rare occurrence when all pistons of any team's engine fire in unison.

That's precisely what happened on Friday night, at least defensively, when the Panthers managed only 16 first-half points against visiting Logan, yet somehow took a three-point lead into the locker room.

The second half sang a different song, as two 3-pointers from Isaac Dick fueled a third-quarter offensive outburst that secured a 42-26 nonleague win to complete the holiday season.

New Lex (7-3) overcame 11-of-47 shooting — 7-of-33 on 2-pointers — by giving the taller, battle-tested Chieftains (1-8), with games against four Division I teams, an indoctrination on contesting shots and pursuing loose balls.

"They've played the big dogs," Duerr said of Logan, which has losses to Pickerington North, Lancaster and Olentangy Liberty, among others. "First half we were rusty offensively, no flow. There was really no good movement going there, but we kind of expected that since we were off since last Tuesday."

Crafty lefty Isaiah Stephens pestered the taller Chieftains on both ends of the floor with his quick hands and dashes to the basket, which led to a 10-of-12 effort at the foul line in a 12-point effort that led all scorers. It made up for a rare off night from the floor, when he made only one field goal.

The dogged play of gritty guard Bentley Hanson also made an impact, hustling for five steals and five rebounds to go with usual defensive play. This time, he also scored nine points, including a 3-pointer and a back-door layup during a 16-0 run in the third quarter.

"He played a great second half," Duerr said of Hanson.

The third-quarter explosion turned a one-point Panther lead a minute into the second half to 32-15 entering the fourth. New Lex's man-to-man defense held Logan to one field goal in the first 10:45 of the second half, a stretch when the Chieftains missed eight shots and had three turnovers.

They were only 10-of-37 from the field for the game, including 7-of-29 on shots inside the arc. Panther senior forward Lukas Ratliff, in a display of versatility, put the clamps on Simon Pierce inside, despite giving up three inches. Ratliff also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

He turned away a potential dunk at the end of the first half when Pierce broke free on a fast break with a block just before the horn. It was an example of how difficult it was for the Chieftains to find offense, even in an instance where a basket seemed a given.

Uncontested shots were a rare occurrence against Ratliff, who also had 10 points,

"With us not having much size, we knew their size was going to be a factor," Duerr said. "We just told our kids to be as physical as they possibly could, and when they made the catch, just really press our bodies into them. Make them shoot off balance around the rim and miss. I thought we did a good job of that."

New Lex outscored the Chieftains, who had 16 turnovers and missed seven of their nine free-throw attempts, 35-17, after Logan took a 9-7 lead after the first quarter.

Ryan Hobbs, Hanson and Stephens combined for nine of the team's 10 steals, as New Lex scored 17 points off turnovers.

"The second half we talked about getting comfortable shots and going in and having some intention," Duerr said. "We were holding our shape better, being patient with our drives, stopping and kicking it out. We finally started knocking down shots and opened things up."

Kohen Maynard's 10 points paced Logan, which had only one player score more than five points. New Lex also held a 25-23 rebounding edge.

Now it's back to Muskingum Valley League play for Duerr's Panthers, who remain in a dogfight with veteran West Muskingum for supremacy in the Small School Division.

As the season's midway point nears, he's confident he has a machine built for the long haul.

"We still have some things to improve on and what not," Duerr said. "But I think collectively we have enough pieces and parts, that if we can get it together and make sure everything trends in the right direction that the best basketball comes out here late. If we do that then in February I think we have a chance to do something, if we're hitting on all cylinders. We still really haven't had every guy click on the same night."

Logan won the reserve game, 32-29. Sam Rupe's six points paced the balanced Panthers.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Operation shutdown: New Lex boys shed the rust, stymie Logan