Watch: St. John's (D.C.) forward Donnie Freeman discusses Holiday Classic title, capturing MVP honors

(Lead photo by Steven Silva)

SAN DIEGO -- St. John's took home the championship trophy at the 32nd annual Holiday Classic on Friday night, defeating St. Augustine 71-65 in the National Division championship game.

The Cadets overcame a five-point deficit early in the fourth quarter and pulled away from the Saints over the final two minutes for the victory.

Malik Mack led St. John's with 19 points while Donnie Freeman (18) and Daquan Davis (16) each scored in double digits. Freeman was named National Division MVP with Davis being named to the all-tournament team.