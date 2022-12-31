Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is... New Year's Eve. It's also National Champagne Day, if you're into that kind of thing.

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley got a mayonnaise bath after Maryland knocked off No. 23 N.C. State 16-12 to win the Duke's Mayo Bowl. After his 221-yard day on 19-of-37, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa holds every major passing record in Maryland football history as he set the school record for total touchdowns (59) and passing completions (665) in a career.

Taulia Tagovailoa on his brother Tua's concussion issues, which has led some to suggest he sit down the rest of the season if not longer: “Everyone has their opinion,” he said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press . “My brother, I know he works hard. I know he has a family now. I want my brother to be safe, but at the same time I know that he has a love and a passion for football. I feel like he is going to make the right decision. The biggest thing is staying safe, so that is something he has to pray on. I know when it comes down to it, he will make the right decision.”

Quinnen Williams was selected by teammates the winner of the Curtis Martin Team MVP Award. Last year he won the Marty Lyons (Community Service) and Kyle Clifton (Good Guy) awards. C.J. Mosley, who was the team MVP last year, won the Dennis Byrd/Most Inspirational player award.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 31, 1973 : In a colossal matchup of undefeated and top-ranked Alabama and unbeaten and No. 3 Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide fell 24-23 in the Sugar Bowl. A late fourth-quarter pass out of the end zone from Irish quarterback Tom Clements to reserve tight end Robin Weber got Notre Dame out of a hole and saved the night for the Irish.

December 31, 1975 : In the first Sugar Bowl ever played in the Superdome, Alabama behind MVP Richard Todd edged Joe Paterno's Penn State Nittany Lions, 13-6.

December 31, 2015 : After getting bounced in the semifinals of the inaugural College Football Playoff the year before, a better-prepared and more focused Crimson Tide team crushed Michigan State, 38-0. It was the largest shutout in Cotton Bowl history. Jake Coker was 25-for-30 for a career-best 286 yards, with two touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley.

December 31, 2018 : Tua Tagovailoa was on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the one-word headline "Tua."

"One man doesn't make a team. It takes 11." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

