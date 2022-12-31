Read full article on original website
I gave my twin girls unique names – people say it’s clear we wanted boys and my kids will ‘will murder me in my sleep’
PARENTS picked unique names for their two daughters, and people were shocked by their picks, unsupportive of the adults. An anonymous Facebook post was shared on Reddit, showing the weird and questionable names that a set of parents named their children. In a Reddit post, someone shared a screenshot of...
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
Man Buys Daughter Expensive Sneakers, New Phone, and Large Gift Card to Prevent Her From Exposing His Affair
One study showed that around 23 percent of parents bribe their children with money to get them to stay off their phones, do chores, or go to bed on time. But one parent bribed his child for an entirely different reason.
Help, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Absolutely Perfect Texts People Sent This Year
My goodness, these are so good.
After being dubbed “The World’s Ugliest Bride”, Husband Leaves Her with New Born Child
In 2011, a couple's wedding photos were posted to Facebook and quickly went viral, but not for the reasons they might have hoped. The woman, who was just 30 years old at the time, was dubbed the "world's ugliest bride" by news outlets and internet users around the globe.
Grandpa builds grandson with autism an enchanting 'safety bed' to help him sleep well
A doting and incredibly skilled grandpa is making sure his grandchild sleeps well at night. He set up a special bedroom for his grandson—who has autism—according to a viral post on Reddit. u/libertyordeaaathh shared a video on the platform giving viewers a tour of his cool creation. "Some kids with autism and other conditions need a safety bed to keep them safe and contained," he wrote. Keeping this in mind, he created a small yet magical space that featured a "Winnie the Pooh" theme.
BeReal was the most talked-about platform of 2022. For some people it also gave them a taste of viral fame.
BeReal, a photosharing app designed to prevent people from editing and staging photos, was invented in 2020 and became explosively viral in 2022.
Stay-at-home mom shares her life 'without the filters' and parents everywhere can relate
In the age of social media, it’s easy for moms to feel bad about themselves. Given the “positivity bias” of social media, parents are much more likely to share idealized pictures of their families that make everyone else feel like they’re the only ones who don’t have it together.A study published in “Computers in Human Behavior” found that being confronted with “idealized motherhood” can increase anxiety and put unnecessary pressure on your mental health.
Girlfriend asks cat dad to choose between her and 'Mittens.' It didn't end well for her.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 10, 2021. It has since been updated. When in love, most people tend to see their romantic partners and everything they do through rose-tinted glasses. Aside from ignoring some pretty obvious red flags, we also become willing to make quite a few sacrifices for the sake of keeping them happy. From silently watching them steal our favorite hoodies, grudgingly agreeing to watch the movie they like, giving up a hobby that brings us joy to make time for them, and making mental notes to consciously avoid a quirk that annoys them, most of us are guilty of happily bending over backward for a partner at some point in time. It is only when they take aim at something that really, truly matters to us that we wake up from the love-induced trance and see them for who they are.
Bike maker Brompton to source fewer parts from China and Taiwan
Brompton, the UK’s largest bicycle maker, has said it is planning to reduce its dependence on China and Taiwan for parts, amid fears of a growing military threat to the island from Beijing. The company known for its folding bikes is among a range of western firms looking to...
McDonald's workers provided shelter and hot coffee to 50 people during the deadly bilzzard
They gave them hot coffee, hot chocolate, food and made sure that everyone felt comfortable.
A professor asked students to send photos of their dogs doing classwork. It quickly got out of hand.
'I probably now have a collection of maybe 60 dogs. Some are at the computer. Some are reading,' the professor revealed.
How a little monkey's very hard day could teach us why we get jealous.
This article originally appeared on 10.19.17The monkey had a busy morning, but it was finally time to go home. He was a small creature, about the size of a rabbit, with a long prehensile tail and dusky red fur. Earlier that day, scientists had scooped him up from his cage and taken him away to get a shot. But now that was done, and just like for many of us, heading home meant that he'd finally get to rest and hang out with his mate. This time, though, his scientist colleagues weren’t done with him. In fact, our monkey was being set up for an incredible betrayal.
Stranded man rescued thanks to iPhone 14 Emergency SOS feature that used the satellite
Various parts of America continue to battle one of the worst winter storms it has faced in recent memory. People are fighting for survival amid the snowstorm and one man sought help using his iPhone when he thought all was lost. One man from Alaska found himself stranded on a snow machine while traveling from Noorvik to Kotzebue, which is about 42 miles apart. According to the Alaska Department of Public Safety (ADPS) the man got stranded in Northwest Alaska around 2 am on Thursday with no cell service. The man's snow machine became disabled, an ADPS spokesperson said according to Business Insider.
