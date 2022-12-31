ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE

A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
RadarOnline

King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racist Incident At Queen’s Event: Sources

King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide. On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space. Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants....
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Independent

Andrew Tate posts bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicion of rape and trafficking

Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicious of rape and human trafficking.Romanian authorities confirmed on 29 December that the 36-year-old social media influencer had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.At 10.30am GMT, Tate posted to his Twitter account: “The Matrix sent their agents.”The tweet, made in reference to his arrest, has led to confusion whether Tate is still under detention. After Tate’s arrest, it was announced by the Romanian authorities that the former kickboxer and problematic internet guru, will be detained for 24 hours for questioning...
Upworthy

Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2022. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?

JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy