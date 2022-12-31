Read full article on original website
q101online.com
Christmas tree pickup begins in the city
One final reminder for Friendly City residents that if you’re ready to get the Christmas tree out of your house, tomorrow is the day to do it. The City of Harrisonburg will begin collecting live Christmas trees for disposal Tuesday morning. City officials are asking anyone who wishes to utilize this service to place their trees at the curb by 7 a.m.
NBC 29 News
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
streakingthelawn.com
Happy New Year From Streaking the Lawn!
With the new year now upon us, we’d be remiss to not thank you all for hanging with us throughout the year! From basketball season in the winter and early spring, baseball, lacrosse, tennis, and more in the spring, a summer of offseason content, football, and the start of basketball again, it’s been another whirlwind of a year covering Virginia Cavaliers sports. The entire staff here at STL is incredibly grateful for all of you who have read, commented, and interacted with us this calendar year. The highs have been high and the lows have been tragically low, but being a part of this UVA sports and Streaking the Lawn community has been a privilege through it all.
wsvaonline.com
Police celebrate anniversary with time capsule
The Harrisonburg Police Department held a dedication ceremony Thursday in which a time capsule honoring the 150th anniversary of the department was placed. Captain Jason Kidd said in addition to a number of area law enforcement agency badges, handcuffs, radios and tasers, the time capsule contained many letters from officials that help paint a picture of how law enforcement was in 2022.
theriver953.com
Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
cbs19news
First baby born after New Year at Sentara MJH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As everyone rang in the new year, some people were welcoming their newest family member. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year at 2:41 a.m. on Jan. 1. The Proffitt family welcomed a baby girl. The family wasn’t even considering...
wsvaonline.com
Millionaire ticket sold in Woodstock
One of the hundred-thousand-dollar winning tickets sold as part of Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in the Valley. A report from the Virginia Lottery shows that ticket number 6-2-1-5-2-7 was sold at the Sheetz on Reservoir Road in Woodstock. The winners were announced yesterday. It’s one of seven one-hundred-thousand-dollar winners in the raffle, with the next nearest winner sold at a 7-11 in Blacksburg.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center flooded with calls over holiday weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From December 23-26, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Telecommunications answered more than 1,500 911 calls. There was a 45% increase in workload compared to what first responders dealt with at the same time last year. “A lot of those calls were related to the storm. We had 65 calls...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
WHSV
Harrisonburg businesses back open after gas odor investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday night, there was an odor of gas reported in the building that includes Jack Brown’s, Billy Jack’s, Magnolia’s and apartment units. Harrisonburg Fire crews responded to the scene and found the presence of natural gas. The building was evacuated. According to...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
WHSV
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%. “Any increase is...
hburgcitizen.com
A lawsuit against the city schools and the fate of an area veterinarian got a lot of buzz in 2022. Here are The Citizen’s most-read stories of the year.
For the first time since the 2019 year-end roundup, the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t driving local news, at least in the stories our readers were clicking on the most. In fact, of the top 10 most-read stories on The Citizen in 2022, the word “COVID” appears only in passing, like a black cloud receding into the distance.
cbs19news
Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
q101online.com
Proctor Retires From Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office
WOODSTOCK, Va – The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of Major Scott Proctor following 30 years of service. Proctor began his law enforcement career as a Deputy Sheriff with Shenandoah County in October of 1992. Sheriff Tim Carter stated in a post on the department’s Facebook...
NBC 29 News
UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are giving all clear after a brief scare at a UVA Health research lab Monday, January 2. Police asked everyone to avoid the MR 4 Building at 409 Lane Road due to a possible hazmat incident. A UVA spokesperson believes a device that makes steam...
NBC 29 News
ACPD investigating after car crashed into DoubleTree Hotel
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating an accident at the DoubleTree Hotel. A car crashed into the hotel Tuesday, January 3. Police say the driver had minor injuries and believe it was an accident. No one in the hotel was hurt. This is a developing story.
