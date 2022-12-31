Read full article on original website
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
Idaho murder suspect believes he'll be exonerated, attorney says
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to waive extradition and could be back in Idaho as early as Jan. 3. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said Kohberger believes he'll be exonerated and some people...
Moscow murder suspect appointed public defender in Idaho, awaits extradition
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - Anne Taylor has been appointed to be Bryan Kohberger's public defender as he awaits extradition to Idaho. Taylor is the Kootenai County chief public defender. NonStop Local KHQ has reached out to her for comment. Kohberger is the suspect in the murder investigation of four University...
Idaho authorities prepare for Moscow murder suspect's arrival
The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and will soon arrive in Idaho. Now, authorities are preparing for his arrival at the Latah County Jail.
Kohberger believes he will be exonerated, faces extradition hearing on Tuesday
According to the public defender representing the Moscow homicide suspect, Bryan Kohberger, his client believes he will be exonerated. His attorney clarified exonerated is not the same as being found innocent. Kohberger will be assigned a new public defender following his extradition to Idaho.
King Road crime scene remains active in Moscow
The King Road residence in Moscow remains an active crime scene. NonStop Local KHQ's Guy Tannenbaum has a live look at the location.
Public defender for Moscow homicide suspect says Kohberger will not contest extradition, family asks for privacy
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The public defender representing Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in November, released a statement from Kohberger's family regarding the arrest:. "First and foremost, we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious...
Courtroom notes: Moscow murders suspect waives extradition
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The man suspected of killing for University of Idaho students in November, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition on Tuesday, paving the way to be taken to Latah County to face trial. Photo, video and audio recording were not allowed in Tuesday's extradition hearing, however NonStop Local's...
Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
Due to court order, Moscow police says it will no longer communicate about murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho - On the same day murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition in Pennsylvania, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said a new court order makes it so the department "will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case." Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall...
Moscow murder suspect to appear in court
28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court Jan. 3. According to a statement from Monroe County Chief Public Defender James LaBar, Kohberger plans to waive extradition.
