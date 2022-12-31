ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Idaho murder suspect believes he'll be exonerated, attorney says

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to waive extradition and could be back in Idaho as early as Jan. 3. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said Kohberger believes he'll be exonerated and some people...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murder suspect appointed public defender in Idaho, awaits extradition

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho - Anne Taylor has been appointed to be Bryan Kohberger's public defender as he awaits extradition to Idaho. Taylor is the Kootenai County chief public defender. NonStop Local KHQ has reached out to her for comment. Kohberger is the suspect in the murder investigation of four University...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Idaho authorities prepare for Moscow murder suspect's arrival

The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and will soon arrive in Idaho. Now, authorities are preparing for his arrival at the Latah County Jail.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Fatal collision closes both lanes of US-195 south of Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. - A fatal two-vehicle collision south of Spangle near Bradshaw Rd. has closed the highway in both directions. A detour is being set up along Old US 195. Washington State Patrol (WSP) District 4 PIO, Trooper Ryan Senger, confirmed this is tragically the first fatal crash of 2023 on District 4 state routes.
SPANGLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Courtroom notes: Moscow murders suspect waives extradition

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The man suspected of killing for University of Idaho students in November, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition on Tuesday, paving the way to be taken to Latah County to face trial. Photo, video and audio recording were not allowed in Tuesday's extradition hearing, however NonStop Local's...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murder suspect to appear in court

28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in court Jan. 3. According to a statement from Monroe County Chief Public Defender James LaBar, Kohberger plans to waive extradition.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy