What links seafood soup and real tennis? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 How to Cheat at Cooking was whose first book?
2 Which wetland lies between the Liffey and the Shannon rivers?
3 What did Charles Miller introduce to Brazil?
4 Whose Le Violon d’Ingres is the most expensive photo sold at auction?
5 Warre, Langstroth and top-bar are designs of what animal home?
6 Who tweets as @SecondGentleman?
7 Which energy giant has its origins as the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company?
8 What virtue is the collective noun for vicars?
What links:
9
Real tennis handicapping system; unglazed pottery; seafood soup?
10 Northern Transjordan; Marilynne Robinson Pulitzer winner; Margaret Atwood dystopia?
11 Adele; Jessie J; Kae Tempest; FKA twigs; Amy Winehouse?
12 Am; Fr and Ga; Ge; Nh; Po?
13 Lonrho founder; Loco-Motion singer; driven by Penelope Pitstop; variola?
14 Bona; omi-palone; naff; nante; vada; zhuzh?
15 László Tábori (’55, year after); Jürg Marmet (’56, three years after); Pete Conrad (’69, same year)?
The answers
1 Delia Smith (1971).
2 Bog of Allen.
3 Football.
4 Man Ray ($12.4m).
5 Beehive.
6 Douglas Emhoff (husband of Kamala Harris).
7 BP.
8 Prudence.
9 Bisque.
10 Gilead.
11 Attended the Brit School.
12 Chemical elements named after countries: americium; francium and gallium (France); germanium (Germany); nihonium (Japan); polonium (Poland).
13 Diminutive names: Tiny (Rowland); Little (Eva); Compact (Pussycat); smallpox.
14 Terms used in Polari slang.
15 The third person to: run sub four-minute-mile; summit Everest; walk on the moon.
Comments / 0