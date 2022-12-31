ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What links seafood soup and real tennis? The Saturday quiz

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nojo3_0jzOV09R00
Photograph: Larry Washburn/Getty Images/fStop

The questions

1 How to Cheat at Cooking was whose first book?

2 Which wetland lies between the Liffey and the Shannon rivers?

3 What did Charles Miller introduce to Brazil?

4 Whose Le Violon d’Ingres is the most expensive photo sold at auction?

5 Warre, Langstroth and top-bar are designs of what animal home?

6 Who tweets as @SecondGentleman?

7 Which energy giant has its origins as the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company?

8 What virtue is the collective noun for vicars?

What links:

9

Real tennis handicapping system; unglazed pottery; seafood soup?

10 Northern Transjordan; Marilynne Robinson Pulitzer winner; Margaret Atwood dystopia?

11 Adele; Jessie J; Kae Tempest; FKA twigs; Amy Winehouse?

12 Am; Fr and Ga; Ge; Nh; Po?

13 Lonrho founder; Loco-Motion singer; driven by Penelope Pitstop; variola?

14 Bona; omi-palone; naff; nante; vada; zhuzh?

15 László Tábori (’55, year after); Jürg Marmet (’56, three years after); Pete Conrad (’69, same year)?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDhvT_0jzOV09R00
Know all about Amy Winehouse? Photograph: Matt Dunham/AP/PA Photos

The answers

1 Delia Smith (1971).

2 Bog of Allen.

3 Football.

4 Man Ray ($12.4m).

5 Beehive.

6 Douglas Emhoff (husband of Kamala Harris).

7 BP.

8 Prudence.

9 Bisque.

10 Gilead.

11 Attended the Brit School.

12 Chemical elements named after countries: americium; francium and gallium (France); germanium (Germany); nihonium (Japan); polonium (Poland).

13 Diminutive names: Tiny (Rowland); Little (Eva); Compact (Pussycat); smallpox.

14 Terms used in Polari slang.

15 The third person to: run sub four-minute-mile; summit Everest; walk on the moon.

The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
The Guardian

Ellis Koder obituary

My father, Ellis Koder, who has died aged 102, was a commander in the 4th Indian Infantry Division who fought at Alamein during the second world war. Ellis shared his memories of his war in North Africa, Burma and Sumatra in the BBC’s WW2 People’s War archives, and recorded more of his life story for his 100th birthday, writing, “Alamein was my war, my battle. I was there in the Eighth Army … and I remember it like yesterday.”
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
The Guardian

China is now the centre of Covid. The world should be watching – and testing

After almost three years of trying to wholly eliminate the virus that causes Covid-19 from within its borders, the Chinese government has abruptly changed course. Now, the country is attempting to “live with Covid-19”. Testing is no longer required, and numbers of officially reported Covid-19 cases are at odds with scientific estimates of the situation.
The Guardian

How Sumy’s residents kept Russian forces out of their city

On 24 February, when Russia invaded, there were only a few dozen Ukrainian professional soldiers in Ukraine’s north-eastern city of Sumy, and they had no command centre. That evening, those 50 or so paratroopers were ordered to leave the city – about 20 miles (30km) from the Russian border – for another area. Most of the police force had already fled, along with much of the city’s leadership.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 313 of the invasion

A New Year’s Day attack on a complex in the Russian-controlled city of Makiivka has killed scores of recently mobilised troops sent by Moscow, according to reports on both sides, in what could be one of the deadliest known incidents involving Russian conscripts so far. Without claiming the strike, Ukraine’s military command said up to 400 Russian soldiers were killed in the incident in the city in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region. Pro-Russian authorities late on Sunday acknowledged that there were casualties, but did not comment on the Ukrainian figures.
The Guardian

Iranian police detain top footballers at New Year’s Eve party

Iranian police briefly detained several top-tier football players in a raid on a New Year’s Eve party east of Tehran, where men and women allegedly mingled and alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, according to Iranian media reports. News of the brief arrests of the players,...
The Guardian

Monday briefing: Is there any end in sight for the war in Ukraine?

Good morning, and happy new year. As Ukrainian soldiers in trenches on the northern frontline celebrated with a feast in their subterranean kitchen, Moscow was signalling its intentions for 2023: wave after wave of drone attacks on Kyiv infrastructure that extended into the early hours of Monday morning. In other...
The Guardian

Zelenskiy and Putin signal desire to break war’s deadlock in new year

Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its second calendar year at a delicate point. It is six weeks after the liberation of Kherson and there has been little movement in the frontlines either way since. There is not yet any sign of a full, renewed counteroffensive by the Ukrainians, not helped by the weather which has been above freezing, leaving muddy ground not conducive to military manoeuvre.
The Guardian

Swamps, forests and shelling: new year on Ukraine’s northern frontline

On New Year’s Eve in a patch of forest along the north-east border with Russia, a unit of Ukrainian territorial defence forces stood guard in their trenches. Ukraine’s most senior defence officials have said they believe Russia will attempt a second invasion from the north in the next couple of months, using troops who have been training for the past three months since being mobilised in October. But the Ukrainian forces defending the border say the Russians will not be able to break through as they did in February, when the Sumy region had no defensive lines.
The Guardian

The Guardian

