Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days LaterZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, ALBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
Jefferson County Coroner searching for family members of people who recently died
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer is seeking help from the public in locating the family members of four people who recently died in Birmingham. Anyone with information regarding the family members of the four people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603. Charles Kennedy Bolden On December […]
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. trash pickup issues
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
Zoe’s Kitchen in Mountain Brook closes: 1 left in Birmingham area
Zoe’s Kitchen, founded in Birmingham, has one location left in the the area after another restaurant closed. The Mountain Brook location, in Crestline Village, is no longer open. According to the chain’s website, the only remaining location in the Birmingham area is the restaurant at 1819 5th Ave. N....
wbrc.com
Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
wbrc.com
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
Bham Now
8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December
With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
vestaviavoice.com
Council approves new small-cell poles, hears update on projects
The Vestavia Hills City Council, in December meetings, heard an update on several projects and approved new poles to host small-cell technology. The council voted at the Dec. 19 meeting to allow the installation of multiple poles to host small-cell nodes that power 5G cell phone networks, much to the chagrin of multiple residents.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The man has been identified, but it’s not known if his family has been notified. The crash happened at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North around 5:50 p.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says...
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham
Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 21K job openings in Birmingham
New year, new job? Well, this is the perfect time for job-seekers to find their dream job. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings...
Alabama pedestrian struck, killed Monday night
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle, officials reported Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the 63-year-old man was struck and killed at approximately 5:50 p.m Monday at the intersection of 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North in Bessemer.
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
Bham Now
18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023
Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
wvtm13.com
BPD investigating exhibition driving incident involving officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police released a statement related to reports of officers involved in an exhibition driving incident on New Year's Day. "The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of several social media videos regarding an Exhibition Driving incident that occurred on January 1, 2023 in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue North involving Birmingham Police Officers and several of participants of Exhibition Driving. These videos depict the dangers of exhibition driving and the chaos that is occurring on the streets of Birmingham during these events. Over the last year, Exhibition Driving has led to injuries and death on the streets of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is currently in the process of reviewing the actions of our officers in this incident."
Police Investigating Deadly ATV Wreck in Tuscaloosa County Monday Morning
Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after an early morning ATV accident left one person dead in the Fosters community Monday morning. "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, first reported the wreck shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. Allen reported the wreck took place on Lock 9...
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
Shelby Reporter
Be weather aware: Severe weather expected for Shelby County on Tuesday
A new year is here, but the same Alabama weather is upon is with warm temperatures and the threat of severe weather on the horizon. Amid a warm stretch, a front expected to make its way through Alabama on Tuesday, Jan. 2 will bring the threat of severe weather to the Shelby County area during the afternoon and evening hours.
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
Comments / 0