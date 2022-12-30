Read full article on original website
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin you’ve probably heard a lot about for its immunity-boosting properties and importance for bone health. In recent years, research determined that many folks may not be getting enough vitamin D through food, so supplementation can be a great solution. Not sure why you need vitamin D or a supplement? A dietitian explains the benefits of vitamin D and shares some of the best vitamin D supplements on the market.
If you're trying to improve your gut health, the first step is to take inventory of your diet. What you eat can affect the amount of good and bad bacteria in the gut microbiome—and when there’s an imbalance, it can lead to a wide range of health issues.
Quitting smoking, especially after being addicted to nicotine for many years is no easy feat. But the list of health risks associated with smoking is lengthy. Smoking cigarettes has been proven to raise the risk for lung disease, diabetes, stroke, cancer, and heart problems. Even knowing just how bad it is for overall health, many smokers struggle to give up the habit — or stick to their goal after giving it a try. “How to quit smoking” is one of the most consistently searched terms on Google. So we wanted to know the consensus best ways to quit smoking after reviewing the suggestions of top experts.
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
When it comes to hair growth and achieving stronger, shinier hair, what you put into your body is even more important than what you apply to your hair. A balanced diet is your secret weapon, and adding supplements to enhance your diet and ensure you’re getting all of the best nutrients is an excellent idea, as well. There are a few vitamins and minerals that work together to boost your hair’s health. Here, we explored a few of them — and focused on one in particular. These are the best supplements to take for hair growth, according to hair and health experts.
As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
Soup season is officially in full swing–and when you’re using healthy ingredients, soup can be a fantastic meal that’s as nutritious as it is delicious (check out some of our favorite recipes!). On the other hand, though, adding the wrong ingredients to the mix can be detrimental to your overall health and weight loss goals. Unfortunately, some of your go-to soup add-ins may be causing inflammation.
Instead of singling out vitamins and minerals that may help heart health, researchers hope their comprehensive review of many studies will pave the way for clinical trials to identify the best mix of micronutrients.
Making a new year’s resolution to lose weight? You’re not alone. In 2020, according to a survey by YouGov, 37% of the people who made New Year’s resolutions wanted to lose weight while other popular resolutions included exercising more (50%) and eating healthier (43%). But making a resolution is much easier than keeping one. 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail within the first year. In fact, 20% of resolutions are broken within the first week of January alone. But you can keep your weight loss resolution this year, just aim for a low-carb diet!
Many people take dietary supplements, such as vitamins and minerals, to fill nutritional gaps in their diet. However, some people may find that taking vitamins can cause issues with getting enough sleep. Insomnia is a common sleep disorder affecting 10–30% of adults. People have insomnia when they find it difficult...
Some studies suggest that consuming certain types of garlic reduces cholesterol levels. Garlic supplements also have other health benefits and mild side effects. Multiple studies claim that garlic reduces cholesterol. However, the evidence is not yet conclusive. The effectiveness of garlic on cholesterol levels depends on the type and preparation.
Janey Wiggs, MD, PhD, associate chief of Ophthalmology Clinical Research at Massachusetts Eye & Ear discusses genetics of glaucoma, providing an overview of what is known about genes and gene mutations that can cause or contribute to glaucoma. Note: This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity. David Hutton, Ophthalmology...
MINNEAPOLIS — The gradual buildup of amyloid plaques in the brain is one of the hallmarks of dementia onset. However, not everyone with the same amount of plaque develops the same thinking or memory problems. Scientists have been puzzled by this for years. Recently, researchers with the American Academy of Neurology may have finally found an answer.
IRVINE, Calif. — Constant stress can make your eyesight worse over time, reports a recent mouse study. The new research finds that repeated stress ages cells in the eyes, causing them to die off sooner. All cells age, and the ones in your eye are no exception. But the...
SLEEP is a chance for us to rest and recuperate, helping our bodies recharge. But if you sleep next to someone who natters during the night, it's likely you're suffering the next day. Speaking to The Sun sleep scientist Theresa Schnorbach said around two in three people talk in their...
Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for good health, but what are they and what foods contain them?
