Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Sacramento still dealing with backlog of downed tree calls. Many more expected in coming days
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The very feature for which Sacramento gets its nickname haskept crews from the City of Trees busy the past few days. Since Sunday, the city’s public works department has responded to over 200 tree-related calls – so many calls that public works is getting help from the utilities department dealing with all the downed branches, toppled trees and blocked byways.
KCRA.com
Many Northern California parks closing due to tree hazards from weekend storms
The City of Stockton, Sacramento County's Region of Parks and San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation all announced park closures on Tuesday in preparation for this week's incoming storm. All parks in Stockton are closed beginning Tuesday due to tree hazards from Saturday’s heavy winds. The Sacramento County Department...
Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — As Northern California recovers from the New Years’ weekend storm, another one is approaching the state that is expected to bring more rainfall to the state’s waterways and wind gusts as strong as around 50 miles per hour. Below, a collection of resources and tips from local governments and organizations to prepare for […]
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County residents take storm cleanup into their own hands
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Woodbridge resident Bryan Hanna wasted no time getting his chainsaw ready and cutting apart a downed tree at the Lodi Elks Lodge on Monday. The large tree had toppled down on New Year’s Eve, taking down wires and snapping a power pole on the way.
KCRA.com
Evacuations ordered at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center due to flood threat at the facility
Thousands of inmates at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center were evacuated due to the threat of flooding at the facility, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning. “As weather conditions worsened and road conditions eroded near the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) on Bruceville Road, the impending threat...
Getting Answers: Local counties declare emergencies ahead of next storm, but what does that really do?
SACRAMENTO — A record-setting winter storm pushed many Northern California counties to the brink and forced some to declare local emergencies — but what do those declarations really do?It all comes as the region braces for another round of punishing weather, and four counties have made those emergency proclamations so far.They allow governments to free up a lot of resources during a crisis, which is welcome news for those who've spent the first few days of the new year in the dark. "This isn't like something that never happens. I mean, we've had storms and we've had power go out...
KCRA.com
Thousands without power in Sacramento County, more outages possible with Wednesday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As of Monday night, around 3,700 SMUD customers were still without power, according to theiroutage map. Many of those people have been without power since New Year’s Eve when a winter storm ripped through the region. The strong winds caused trees to be knocked down,...
Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavy rain and windy conditions can cause trees and palm trees to fall over, potentially damaging homes and personal property. According to the City of Sacramento’s website, strong winds and soil that has been soaked with rainfall could make trees vulnerable due to a loss of anchorage and the moving of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Driver dies, dozens stranded in Highway 99 flooding
A massive cleanup is underway in Sacramento County where a portion of the highway was completely engulfed by water. One man died in his car and dozens of others were trapped in their vehicles.
State of emergency declared in San Joaquin County due to flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of a torrent of rain from an atmospheric river that hit the state on Friday and Saturday. According to a press release from San Joaquin County, the emergency was proclaimed because the county […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: More outages possible for Wednesday storm, El Dorado Co water conservation, Damar Hamlin in critical condition
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
PG&E addresses customers' long waits for power restoration in San Joaquin County
Thousands of San Joaquin County residents remain in the dark as of Tuesday wondering when and if their power will be restored. Many have reported wait times ranging from hours to days. The Pacific Gas & Electric company is addressing those concerns, saying that while there might still be a...
KCRA.com
'Extreme weather event' prompts calls for water conservation in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) has asked its customers to stop water use that is not essential, immediately, and until further notice. The water district called/sent conservation request messages Monday to customers throughout its coverage area – including those living in the City of Placerville.
1 dead, dozens rescued after cars caught in flood waters on Hwy 99 in Sacramento Co.
Emergency crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Highway 99 and dozens of other motorists had to be rescued.
KCRA.com
'A trapped family should be a priority': Galt family of 6 stuck inside home for days after power line blocks gate
From piling on blankets to using camping gear, a family of six in Galt is doing what they can to get through an ongoing power outage in their neighborhood. This happened to them after a tree knocked down a power pole next to their property on New Year’s Eve.
No traffic restrictions on State Route 99, Caltrans says
Update: 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Caltrans is reporting that there are no longer any traffic restrictions along State Route 99 in Central California or Northern California. Original Story Below (KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento storm clean up continues with massive trees toppled, blocking roadways
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A massive Pine tree is blocking an intersection at Yorkshire Road and Bowling Green behind Sacramento's Arden Fair mall. The tree toppled over during the New Year's Eve storm. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour uprooted the large tree and others across the region. The tree smashed a 6-foot-tall fence as it fell on the roadway.
More than 1,000 inmates evacuated from Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 1,000 inmates and staff were evacuated from the Rio Cosumnes Correction Center due to a threat of flooding on New Year’s Day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the evacuation happened around 2 p.m. after the sheriff’s office initiated a Level 1 activation of the Emergency […]
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Coverage: Sacramento region preps for 50mph wind gusts Wednesday
Northern California is preparing for another strong weather system to arrive on Wednesday that is expected to bring dangerous winds that down more trees and knock out power. KCRA 3 is calling Wednesday an Alert Day due to the strong winds, where gusts are expected between 40 to 50 mph.
Flooding Updates: More than 2000 still without power
(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
Comments / 0