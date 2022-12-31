ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Sacramento still dealing with backlog of downed tree calls. Many more expected in coming days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The very feature for which Sacramento gets its nickname haskept crews from the City of Trees busy the past few days. Since Sunday, the city’s public works department has responded to over 200 tree-related calls – so many calls that public works is getting help from the utilities department dealing with all the downed branches, toppled trees and blocked byways.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Many Northern California parks closing due to tree hazards from weekend storms

The City of Stockton, Sacramento County's Region of Parks and San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation all announced park closures on Tuesday in preparation for this week's incoming storm. All parks in Stockton are closed beginning Tuesday due to tree hazards from Saturday’s heavy winds. The Sacramento County Department...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — As Northern California recovers from the New Years’ weekend storm, another one is approaching the state that is expected to bring more rainfall to the state’s waterways and wind gusts as strong as around 50 miles per hour.  Below, a collection of resources and tips from local governments and organizations to prepare for […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Local counties declare emergencies ahead of next storm, but what does that really do?

SACRAMENTO — A record-setting winter storm pushed many Northern California counties to the brink and forced some to declare local emergencies — but what do those declarations really do?It all comes as the region braces for another round of punishing weather, and four counties have made those emergency proclamations so far.They allow governments to free up a lot of resources during a crisis, which is welcome news for those who've spent the first few days of the new year in the dark. "This isn't like something that never happens. I mean, we've had storms and we've had power go out...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

No traffic restrictions on State Route 99, Caltrans says

Update: 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Caltrans is reporting that there are no longer any traffic restrictions along State Route 99 in Central California or Northern California. Original Story Below (KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento storm clean up continues with massive trees toppled, blocking roadways

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A massive Pine tree is blocking an intersection at Yorkshire Road and Bowling Green behind Sacramento's Arden Fair mall. The tree toppled over during the New Year's Eve storm. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour uprooted the large tree and others across the region. The tree smashed a 6-foot-tall fence as it fell on the roadway.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Flooding Updates: More than 2000 still without power

(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy