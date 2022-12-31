Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Gusty winds in the foothills Wednesday & Thursday
SEATTLE - The daylight hours Tuesday will be mainly dry, with the exception of a few light isolated showers. More widespread light rain showers return after sunset. Afternoon high temperatures will be close to seasonal averages Tuesday with plenty of dry time midday. Strong wind will develop in the Cascade...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Mix of clouds and sunshine through Wednesday
SEATTLE - Monday will stay dry with a mix of high clouds and sunshine as high pressure remains overhead. The sunrise was spectacular across Western Washington Monday morning. This is a look from the Capitol Hill camera with Mount Rainier in the distance. Don't forget your sunglasses as you head...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: New Year's Day will be dry with some sunshine
SEATTLE - 2023 is starting off dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday afternoon. High pressure overhead will bring dry weather to Western Washington Sunday. We will start the day off cloudy, with more sunshine expected in the afternoon. If you're heading to the Seahawks game at Lumen...
q13fox.com
January weather: Quiet, dry & cooler Monday with showery conditions to follow.
Seattle - The first day of the New Year did not disappoint with afternoon clearing for a partly sunny day. High temperatures warmed into the mid 40s for most around the region. Clouds will increase overnight for mostly to partly clear skies with temperatures well below average. Most folks in...
livingsnoqualmie.com
The Snoqualmie Valley Winter Storm (week) that Ended 2022 with a Brr, Woosh, Bang, Slip and Crack
When North Bend weather’s Mark Davis sent Living Snoqualmie a weather article entitled, Snoqualmie Valley Weather: Will we have a White Christmas, I’m not sure any of us were prepared for how the end of 2022 would end. The Snoqualmie Valley is not known for its snowy Decembers,...
MyNorthwest.com
2023 – The light has just begun, Seattle days are getting longer
It was a challenging holiday season for many of us. We lost a good friend and colleague in Dori Monson. There seemed to be many prominent passings as the year faded away. The winter rain, sleet, snow, and ice canceled many holiday plans. But we made it through, and the...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
The Suburban Times
PCSD Video: Snow Day Ride-Along
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. When it snowed in Pierce County last week, we just had to get out there and see what our deputies were dealing with. As you know, whether there’s rain, sleet, or snow, our deputies are out there working hard for our community. Let’s take a look at a PCSD “Snow Day.”
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
Semi Collision with Power Pole Leaves Trash Truck Tangled in Wires
Georgetown, Seattle, WA: A garbage truck was entangled in power lines after a large semi truck struck a power pole attempting to pass the garbage truck and then fled the scene. The hit-and-run collision involving severe damage to power poles occurred just before 5:00 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in...
Seattle, Washington
Updated Earthquake Home Retrofit Plan Set
The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) has updated the prescriptive earthquake home retrofit plan set! We are now using an updated drawing plan set that has been approved by the Washington Association of Building Officials (WABO) and uploaded to our website. The same plan set is already being used in several local jurisdictions, including Auburn, Bellevue, and King County. Visit WABO’s website for more home retrofit resources.
theorcasonian.com
What the heck is a king tide?
Heavy rains and a king tide brought the worst flooding that Seattle’s South Park neighborhood has seen in years, leaving at least 13 homes flooded Tuesday. On a much smaller scale, seawater also swamped shore-side parks and homes. Puget Sound is no stranger to heavy rains or king tides (which are continuing this week), but the combination can have dire consequences.
q13fox.com
Flood victims hope for state assistance from extreme winter weather in Pierce County
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Recovering from December’s extreme winter weather comes with a hefty bill. The price keeps going up for people in parts of Pierce County, as their clean-up reveals new damage from the recent storms. Gig Harbor is one community hit the hardest by recent flooding from...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
Hundreds participate in Polar Bear Plunge at Alki Beach to kick off the new year
SEATTLE — Hundreds of people got a brisk start to 2023 as they participated in the annual Alki Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day. At the event, participants jumped into the chilly waters at Alki Beach to wash off the old and bring in the new for a fresh start to the year.
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
'We're not going anywhere': Gig Harbor restaurant cleans up after substantial flooding
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Netshed No. 9 has been a Gig Harbor staple for nearly 10 years, and one of its owners, Thad Lyman, is proud to be here. “We love the location, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. Lyman said he was out of town during...
The Stranger
Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars
What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
