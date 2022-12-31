ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle weather: Gusty winds in the foothills Wednesday & Thursday

SEATTLE - The daylight hours Tuesday will be mainly dry, with the exception of a few light isolated showers. More widespread light rain showers return after sunset. Afternoon high temperatures will be close to seasonal averages Tuesday with plenty of dry time midday. Strong wind will develop in the Cascade...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Mix of clouds and sunshine through Wednesday

SEATTLE - Monday will stay dry with a mix of high clouds and sunshine as high pressure remains overhead. The sunrise was spectacular across Western Washington Monday morning. This is a look from the Capitol Hill camera with Mount Rainier in the distance. Don't forget your sunglasses as you head...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: New Year's Day will be dry with some sunshine

SEATTLE - 2023 is starting off dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday afternoon. High pressure overhead will bring dry weather to Western Washington Sunday. We will start the day off cloudy, with more sunshine expected in the afternoon. If you're heading to the Seahawks game at Lumen...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing

SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

PCSD Video: Snow Day Ride-Along

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. When it snowed in Pierce County last week, we just had to get out there and see what our deputies were dealing with. As you know, whether there’s rain, sleet, or snow, our deputies are out there working hard for our community. Let’s take a look at a PCSD “Snow Day.”
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle

Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Updated Earthquake Home Retrofit Plan Set

The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) has updated the prescriptive earthquake home retrofit plan set! We are now using an updated drawing plan set that has been approved by the Washington Association of Building Officials (WABO) and uploaded to our website. The same plan set is already being used in several local jurisdictions, including Auburn, Bellevue, and King County. Visit WABO’s website for more home retrofit resources.
SEATTLE, WA
theorcasonian.com

What the heck is a king tide?

Heavy rains and a king tide brought the worst flooding that Seattle’s South Park neighborhood has seen in years, leaving at least 13 homes flooded Tuesday. On a much smaller scale, seawater also swamped shore-side parks and homes. Puget Sound is no stranger to heavy rains or king tides (which are continuing this week), but the combination can have dire consequences.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
pethelpful.com

Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars

What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
SEATTLE, WA

