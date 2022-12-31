Read full article on original website
BBC
Man escapes court after being sentenced to jail
A man leapt from the dock and escaped from a court seconds after being handed a jail term for assault. Nicholas Bunclark, 30, fled from Liverpool Crown Court after a failed chase by security staff. He had been found guilty of assaulting Connor Wilson at a hostel where they were...
BBC
Bruna Fonseca: Man arrested after death of 28-year-old woman in Cork
A man is still being questioned after the death of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca who was found dead in an apartment in Cork city centre on Sunday morning. The emergency services were called to an apartment on Liberty Street in the city at about 06:30 local time, where they found Ms Fonseca "unresponsive".
BBC
Man charged after elderly woman assaulted in her care home
A 21-year-old man has been charged after an elderly woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at a care home. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was taken to hospital after being attacked in Oldham after 02:00 GMT on New Year's Day. The man is due to appear before Tameside Magistrates'...
BBC
Murder arrest after man in care fatally assaulted in Hayes
A 44-year-old care facility resident has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another resident at the premises in west London. A 60-year-old man died at the centre for adults with mental health and drug abuse issues in Lansbury Drive, Hayes, shortly before midnight on Monday. Emergency crews attended but he...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC
Colorado ex-funeral directors jailed for selling body parts
An ex-funeral home owner and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after selling body parts without any consent. Megan Hess, 46, and Shirly Koch, 69, dissected some 560 corpses between 2010 and 2018, selling parts to medical training companies which did not know they had been fraudulently acquired. Entire...
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Andrew Gosden: Arrested men still under investigation a year later
Two men arrested after a Doncaster boy vanished in London 15 years earlier remain under investigation, police say. The pair were detained on 8 December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking following Andrew Gosden's 2007 disappearance. Andrew, then 14, was last seen on 14 September that year getting...
BBC
Somerset man jailed after threatening wife with knife
A man who attacked his wife and threatened her with a knife in the middle of the night has been jailed. After an argument on 25 May, Paul Green, 40, of Pearmain Road, Somerton, Somerset, woke his wife and covered her face with a pillow while threatening her with the weapon.
BBC
Mexico prison break: Hunt for escapees turns deadly
At least seven people have been killed in a shoot-out in Mexico as officials searched for 30 inmates who staged a bloody prison break on Sunday. Gunmen opened fire on state investigators who were hunting the escapees, killing at least two of them. Five gunmen also died in the shoot-out,...
BBC
Man charged with murder of Brazilian woman in Cork
A man has been charged with the murder of a Brazilian woman in Cork city. Bruna Fonseca, 28, was found dead in an apartment on Liberty Street in the city centre on Sunday morning. Miller Pacheco, 29, appeared at a special district court sitting in Cork on Monday. Judge John...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police hunt as serial arsonist flees hospital unit
A serial arsonist has absconded from a mental health unit in Northampton, sparking a county-wide police hunt. Johnny Brady was given a hospital order for a string of devastating attacks on schools and churches in Derbyshire and a previous serious assault. The 19-year-old went missing from St Andrew's Healthcare facility...
BBC
Man killed in Durham New Year's Eve car crash
One man has died and another been seriously injured in a crash. Stephen Bonallie was travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 in Durham when the car crashed into a tree at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday. Mr Bonallie, 32, died while a man in his 30s...
BBC
Dorset Police sergeant who tried seducing trainees leaves force
A police sergeant who pursued improper relationships with student officers has been told he would have been sacked if he had not already resigned. A disciplinary panel heard the sergeant, who worked for Dorset Police, made sexual phone calls to one trainee and sent flirtatious messages to another between April and May 2022.
BBC
British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say
A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency...
BBC
Hayes: Man arrested on suspicion of woman's New Year's Eve murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at her home in west London. Stephanie Hansen, 39, was found by police and paramedics on Willenhall Drive in Hayes, at about 10:15 GMT on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The arrested...
BBC
Sheffield: Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle collision
A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with two other vehicles near Sheffield. A black Mazda 2, a black Nissan Note and a black Kawasaki EX560 bike collided on the A630, between Catcliffe and junction 33 of the M1, at about 21:30 GMT on Monday.
BBC
Olly Stephens: Teen remembered on second anniversary of death
Family and friends of a 13-year-old who was murdered by two schoolboys have gathered on the second anniversary of his death. Olly Stephens was ambushed and fatally stabbed on 3 January 2021 at Bugs Bottom field in Reading over a dispute on social media. On Tuesday, his loved ones met...
