The highs, the lows and everything in between: Look back at 2022 in video

As 2022 comes to a close, The Independent takes a look back on some of the most pivotal moments of the year on video.

This year was hugely significant across everything from politics, the royal family , sports, to climate .

2022 began with Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine , which has continued into December.

In May, the Sue Gray report into lockdown-breaking parties in and around Downing Street was released, sparking months of chaos within the Conservative Party that included Boris Johnson ’s resignation.

Just a few months later, the UK entered a ten-day mourning period when Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96.

