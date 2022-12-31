Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Logan Street studios likely to remain affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
DIA increases baggage claim security amid Southwest meltdownBrittany Anas
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Ducks, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter that the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks could be talking about making a deal. Could this be a precursor to a bigger deal for the Bruins? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at a long-term deal for Michael Bunting, even if the two sides haven’t talked about an extension yet. Finally, is Max Pacioretty interested in an extension with the Carolina Hurricanes, even though he’s yet to play a game for the team?
DeBrusk rallies Bruins past Penguins, 2-1 in Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park.Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. Because the Bruins were the "home" team, they improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left with an apparent injury late in the first period.Playing on...
Indiana Pacers led by balance and reserves in win over Toronto Raptors
The Pacers have won six of their last seven games and are rolling to open the new year
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Rosen’s Streak, Tarasenko, O’Reilly, & More
The St. Louis Blues showed their inconsistencies again last week. They had three home games following their long road trip and didn’t capitalize on them. The 2022-23 Blues still haven’t found any consistency and it’s going to lead them down a destructive path as a franchise. They need to pick a direction, but the inconsistent play is making it difficult.
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Core Four Have Returned With a Vengeance
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ last two games were vastly different. Two games ago, the team went to Phoenix to play the Arizona Coyotes and lost big by a score of 6-3. The team was flat as flat can be. Then against a far superior team – the Colorado Avalanche...
Luukkonen stars again as Sabres earn biggest win of season in Boston
The Buffalo Sabres got their biggest win of the season on Saturday in Boston, and there were many things that helped them get it. Paul Hamilton shares more of his postgame thoughts:
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche preview, odds for 1/2: Can Knights extend Avs' slide?
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are looking to snap a three-game skid Monday in Denver when they face the visiting Vegas Golden Knights in a clash of teams short-handed on defense. The Avalanche welcomed star Nathan MacKinnon back into the lineup on Saturday, but they still dropped a...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa
OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
