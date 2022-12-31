ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Ducks, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter that the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks could be talking about making a deal. Could this be a precursor to a bigger deal for the Bruins? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at a long-term deal for Michael Bunting, even if the two sides haven’t talked about an extension yet. Finally, is Max Pacioretty interested in an extension with the Carolina Hurricanes, even though he’s yet to play a game for the team?
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

DeBrusk rallies Bruins past Penguins, 2-1 in Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park.Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. Because the Bruins were the "home" team, they improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left with an apparent injury late in the first period.Playing on...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Rosen’s Streak, Tarasenko, O’Reilly, & More

The St. Louis Blues showed their inconsistencies again last week. They had three home games following their long road trip and didn’t capitalize on them. The 2022-23 Blues still haven’t found any consistency and it’s going to lead them down a destructive path as a franchise. They need to pick a direction, but the inconsistent play is making it difficult.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Core Four Have Returned With a Vengeance

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ last two games were vastly different. Two games ago, the team went to Phoenix to play the Arizona Coyotes and lost big by a score of 6-3. The team was flat as flat can be. Then against a far superior team – the Colorado Avalanche...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon

The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks

Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa

OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy