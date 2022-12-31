WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. There are currently no details about what Abella is wearing. Abella’s last known location was the West Old […]

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO