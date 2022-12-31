ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Comments / 1

Related
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,399. Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18. COVID-19...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in January

There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in January 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jeremy Buck. Jeremy B. Buck, 34, is serving a three-year...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 active cases down slightly in area

COVID-19 active cases were down by four in the five-county South Arkansas area on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 56. Down two since Saturday. Total Recovered...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Heavy rain greets the new year in South Arkansas

A powerful storm system dumped rain and caused scattered power outages in Columbia County on Monday night and early Tuesday. Two separate flash flood warnings were issued for different sections of the county – the western third and the southeast corner with corresponding warnings for adjoining counties and parishes.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

New Columbia County officials sworn into office

New and returning public officials took their oaths of office early Sunday during a ceremony at the Columbia County Courthouse. Circuit Court Judge David Talley presided over the ceremony, administering oaths of office to new county and municipal officials. “This is probably one of the best things that a circuit...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
news9.com

Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana

Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Harvest Food Bank making Waldo stop on January 11

Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute the food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, until all boxes have been distributed. The truck will be parked at the Waldo Fire Station. The mobile pantry will be a "drive-through" distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into...
WALDO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

USDA awards Arkansas Forest Resources Center at UAM $3.7 million for bottomland hardwood forest development

MONTICELLO -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) and the Arkansas Forest Resources Center (AFRC) of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has received a $3.7 million grant. Dr. Homer Wilkes, Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), met with...
MONTICELLO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. There are currently no details about what Abella is wearing.  Abella’s last known location was the West Old […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash claims the life of Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred just after 7:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on U.S. Highway 165, just north of U.S. Highway 165 Business. Corkey Williams, 39, was killed as a result of this crash. During the initial investigation, it was determined that […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm

Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm. West Monroe, Louisiana – An 80-year-old man in West Monroe, Louisiana died on December 28 after suffering injuries in a house fire on Christmas night. The fire is believed to have started when the victim was burning books and branches inside metal containers in the living room for heat.
WEST MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County may be in middle of Monday's severe weather

Columbia County is almost in the middle of a bullseye for severe weather potential on Monday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said Sunday afternoon that the Four State region is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through Monday night. Tornadoes and scattered damaging winds will be the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy