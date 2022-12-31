Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,399. Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18. COVID-19...
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in January
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in January 2023. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jeremy Buck. Jeremy B. Buck, 34, is serving a three-year...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 active cases down slightly in area
COVID-19 active cases were down by four in the five-county South Arkansas area on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 56. Down two since Saturday. Total Recovered...
KSLA
New sheriff of Lafayette County shares goals for department
LAFAYETTE, Ark. (KSLA) - The new year also brought in a new leader of law enforcement in Lafayette County. Sheriff Jeff Black is still getting moved in to his new office, after he started serving Jan. 1. According to Black, he’s wasting no time getting the office up and running.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
magnoliareporter.com
Heavy rain greets the new year in South Arkansas
A powerful storm system dumped rain and caused scattered power outages in Columbia County on Monday night and early Tuesday. Two separate flash flood warnings were issued for different sections of the county – the western third and the southeast corner with corresponding warnings for adjoining counties and parishes.
magnoliareporter.com
New Columbia County officials sworn into office
New and returning public officials took their oaths of office early Sunday during a ceremony at the Columbia County Courthouse. Circuit Court Judge David Talley presided over the ceremony, administering oaths of office to new county and municipal officials. “This is probably one of the best things that a circuit...
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
magnoliareporter.com
Harvest Food Bank making Waldo stop on January 11
Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute the food boxes directly from its truck from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, until all boxes have been distributed. The truck will be parked at the Waldo Fire Station. The mobile pantry will be a "drive-through" distributions, with food boxes being loaded directly into...
magnoliareporter.com
USDA awards Arkansas Forest Resources Center at UAM $3.7 million for bottomland hardwood forest development
MONTICELLO -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) and the Arkansas Forest Resources Center (AFRC) of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has received a $3.7 million grant. Dr. Homer Wilkes, Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), met with...
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. There are currently no details about what Abella is wearing. Abella’s last known location was the West Old […]
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Monroe Police Department searching for suspect; public’s assistance requested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect pictured below. If you have information about the whereabouts of the subject, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
Ouachita Parish hit-and-run crash claims the life of Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred just after 7:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on U.S. Highway 165, just north of U.S. Highway 165 Business. Corkey Williams, 39, was killed as a result of this crash. During the initial investigation, it was determined that […]
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm
Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in House Fire Caused by Burning Books and Branches to Keep Warm. West Monroe, Louisiana – An 80-year-old man in West Monroe, Louisiana died on December 28 after suffering injuries in a house fire on Christmas night. The fire is believed to have started when the victim was burning books and branches inside metal containers in the living room for heat.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County may be in middle of Monday's severe weather
Columbia County is almost in the middle of a bullseye for severe weather potential on Monday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said Sunday afternoon that the Four State region is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through Monday night. Tornadoes and scattered damaging winds will be the...
Comments / 1