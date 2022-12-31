ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Yardbarker

LeBron James scores 43 as Lakers avenge loss to Hornets

Lebron James churned out another stellar performance with 43 points and 11 rebounds to carry the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-115 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Thomas Bryant had 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Dennis Schroder, who turned in some key baskets in the...
Yardbarker

Gameday: Suns Get Crucial Reinforcements vs. Knicks

The Phoenix Suns have just two games left on their road trip, and the voyage back home will be very welcomed after winning just one-of-four games thus far. The New York Knicks play host to the Suns at Madison Square Garden later tonight, and though Phoenix will still be without Devin Booker (groin), reinforcements are on their way.
Yardbarker

Suns Stumble in Horrid 102-83 Loss to Knicks

Not exactly how the Phoenix Suns wanted to begin 2023. The New York Knicks dominated from the early stages of the game and never looked back in their SCORE victory on Monday. Julius Randle paved the way for New York's success with an impressive 28 points and 16 rebounds on the day. Jalen Brunson was right behind him with 24 points and six assists of his own.
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams (knee) inactive for Memphis Sunday night

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Williams was listed doubtful due to right knee soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
The Associated Press

Randle, Brunson help lift Knicks over Suns 102-83

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 102-83 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday in New York. “My teammates are getting me the ball in the right spots. They’re getting me going early,” Randle said. “It’s just focus and effort, night in and night out.” Jalen Brunson, who returned after missing three games with a sore right hip, scored 24 points. Immanuel Quickley scored 15 points, Quentin Grimes had 12 and Mitchell Robinson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks. “I shot 6-of-11 from the foul line. There’s the rust,” Brunson said. “I started out 0-for-3 and didn’t finish the game the way I wanted to shooting-wise. But I was still in rhythm. I feel I can be more efficient, but I was just happy to be back out there.”
