NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 102-83 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday in New York. “My teammates are getting me the ball in the right spots. They’re getting me going early,” Randle said. “It’s just focus and effort, night in and night out.” Jalen Brunson, who returned after missing three games with a sore right hip, scored 24 points. Immanuel Quickley scored 15 points, Quentin Grimes had 12 and Mitchell Robinson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks. “I shot 6-of-11 from the foul line. There’s the rust,” Brunson said. “I started out 0-for-3 and didn’t finish the game the way I wanted to shooting-wise. But I was still in rhythm. I feel I can be more efficient, but I was just happy to be back out there.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO