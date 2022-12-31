Read full article on original website
Former Phoenix Suns Executive Says Deandre Ayton's Game Relies on Consistency, Effort
Former Phoenix Suns executive Amin Elhassan recently shared that Deandre Ayton being the Suns' second option is challenging because it guards initiating the offense.
Lakers: Betting Odds As LA Seeks Vengeance Against Hornets To Wrap Up Road Trip
Our fingers are crossed.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
Thompson’s season-best 54 leads Warriors past Hawks in 2OT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevon Looney rushed his first try, not realizing he had a little time. Then he tipped in the game-winner as the final buzzer of the second overtime sounded. He got swarmed in celebration. The durable big man who played every game last season and all...
How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Suns Guards Landry Shamet, Cam Payne Probable to Play Monday vs. Knicks
The Phoenix Suns are hopeful for the return some much needed help in their backcourt when they take on the New York Knicks.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Yardbarker
LeBron James scores 43 as Lakers avenge loss to Hornets
Lebron James churned out another stellar performance with 43 points and 11 rebounds to carry the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-115 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Thomas Bryant had 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Dennis Schroder, who turned in some key baskets in the...
Yardbarker
Gameday: Suns Get Crucial Reinforcements vs. Knicks
The Phoenix Suns have just two games left on their road trip, and the voyage back home will be very welcomed after winning just one-of-four games thus far. The New York Knicks play host to the Suns at Madison Square Garden later tonight, and though Phoenix will still be without Devin Booker (groin), reinforcements are on their way.
Suns And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Yardbarker
Suns Stumble in Horrid 102-83 Loss to Knicks
Not exactly how the Phoenix Suns wanted to begin 2023. The New York Knicks dominated from the early stages of the game and never looked back in their SCORE victory on Monday. Julius Randle paved the way for New York's success with an impressive 28 points and 16 rebounds on the day. Jalen Brunson was right behind him with 24 points and six assists of his own.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing in 2023 facing a tough opponent on the second night of a back to back. The Sacramento Kings will be in Memphis for the second time this season on Sunday night. Sacramento (19-15) gave Memphis one of its three losses inside of FedExForum. The Grizzlies...
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (knee) inactive for Memphis Sunday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Williams was listed doubtful due to right knee soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) won't play Sunday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Clarke was listed doubtful due to left hip soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
Randle, Brunson help lift Knicks over Suns 102-83
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 102-83 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday in New York. “My teammates are getting me the ball in the right spots. They’re getting me going early,” Randle said. “It’s just focus and effort, night in and night out.” Jalen Brunson, who returned after missing three games with a sore right hip, scored 24 points. Immanuel Quickley scored 15 points, Quentin Grimes had 12 and Mitchell Robinson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks. “I shot 6-of-11 from the foul line. There’s the rust,” Brunson said. “I started out 0-for-3 and didn’t finish the game the way I wanted to shooting-wise. But I was still in rhythm. I feel I can be more efficient, but I was just happy to be back out there.”
Suns to get much-needed boost with Devin Booker out with injury
The Phoenix Suns got some good news on the injury front on Monday, as both Cam Payne and Landry Shamet will return to the line-up for this afternoon’s game against the New York Knicks. Shamet has sat out the last three games with a sore right Achilles, while Payne...
