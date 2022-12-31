16 Year-old Turns Himself in to YCSO for Killing a Man in Camp Verde

Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Flagstaff man accused of murder in Kachina Village, deputies say
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Flagstaff man has been arrested in the death of another man in the small community of Kachina Village, a few miles south of the City of Flagstaff. According to authorities, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an alleged shooting Monday night on...
theprescotttimes.com
Camp Verde News-Teen Kills A Man for trying “Getting with his 14 yr old Sister”
(December 30, 2022 ) – On December 26th, a 16-year-old male showed up at the YCSO Eastern sub-station and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.” The suspect reported that on or about November 28th, 2022 in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62-year-old victim, leaving the deceased in the wilderness.
theprescotttimes.com
2022 NEW YEAR’S EVE TRI-CITY DUI TASK FORCE RESULTS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 3, 2023) – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office along with neighboring law. enforcement agencies conducted a New Year’s Eve- Tri-City DUI Enforcement Task Force. Thirteen total. law enforcement officers took part in this detail over multiple jurisdictions within Yavapai County. One. hundred one traffic stops...
theprescotttimes.com
Ronald W. Bryden ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD ￼
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (December 29, 2022) – On 28 December at approximately 5:30 PM, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caren Way in Rimrock for a reported sex offense. Upon arrival, Deputies and Detectives were told 57-year-old Ronald W. Bryden was caught on video sexually molesting a 4yr old victim.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai County Catch 22 Day 3
It’s Day 3 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County. Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Stephanie Camera. In the late evening hours of November 11, 2020, Camera approached a private. residence in the 2400 block of Shane drive in Prescott...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley News – Illegal Drug Abuse Still a Concern in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Police Department continues to see illegal drug use, drug arrests, and overdoses prevalent within our community. Since July 1st, there have been fifteen overdoses and four related deaths. Fortunately, five lives were saved by police officers using Narcan. Eighty people were booked into our local detention center this year for drug offenses. Methamphetamine and fentanyl were the most common illegal drugs recovered during arrests.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Chino Valley K-9 Cop Team Tracks Lawbreakers
As the only K-9 officer in Chino Valley, Sellers is on call around the clock. The K-9 cop and his trainer, Chino Valley Police Department Officer Steven Sellers, are doing so well that the department wants another K-9 unit, but that will take more funding and time. “Being a small...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Prescott: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Prescott is a historic mining town in central Arizona, located about 100 miles north of Phoenix and 95 miles south of Flagstaff. Prescott was a gold and silver mining town in the late 1860s and became a quintessential Wild West town throughout the Gold Rush and well into the 19th century.
AZFamily
Downed power poles leaves nearly 7,000 APS customers without electricity in Gila County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly 7,000 APS customers are without power Monday morning as a massive winter storm takes hold on much of the High Country and other sections of northern Arizona. According to the Arizona Public Service (APS), approximately 4,000 customers are without power in the town of Pine,...
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff drivers get stuck in snowy conditions, others enjoy winter fun
Rain in the Valley and snow up north helped the new year start out as a soggy one. FOX 10's Danielle Miller spent the morning in Flagstaff and talked with some people who got caught up in the snow.
Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country
PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country
The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.
AZFamily
SR-64 remains closed near Grand Canyon; winter storm caused several freeway closure early Monday
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed multiple highways in northern Arizona due to a winter storm that continues to travel across the state. The following highways are currently closed: SR 64 is closed between mileposts 242 and 269 near the Grand Canyon. Several...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
AZFamily
Flagstaff Unified schools closed Monday as strong snowstorm hits High Country
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Flagstaff Unified School District announced that all schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, due to a winter storm that continues to bring rain and snow to the state. In addition, the Flagstaff Junior Academy, Pine Forest Charter School, Ponderosa High School, and Northland Prep Academy are closed.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Rainy and windy New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s almost the new year, and we’ve got big changes coming our way! We have a First Alert issued for Sunday due to the amount of snow we could see and rain here in the Valley. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas like Flagstaff and Show Low, above 6,000 feet, for the potential of 4-10 inches of snow falling Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for areas near Pine and Payson through Monday morning for the possibility of 3-8 inches of snow and gusty conditions. This storm Sunday will bring widespread rainfall throughout the state and possibly some thunderstorms as well.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
prescottenews.com
Snow Plows in Prescott
Prescott’s Street Maintenance crews are working round the clock to monitor the road conditions and are ready for the onset of storms as they approach Monday evening and into Tuesday. It’s projected at this time, that the higher-level areas may receive up to 3 inches of snow fall and lower areas 2 inches as the next storm arrives late tonight and into the morning hours.
