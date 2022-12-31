ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The West Virginia Daily News

Letter to the Editor: A.P. Utterback

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BO5Kt_0jzOLxv500

Some people will argue over which job area is most important. Without taking a 3D look, instead, they use the old 2D look. When you rise above and look at all the jobs in the world they are intertwined like a web that makes a bigger picture take shape. If you start at the bottom and work your way up you will find out how important everyone is to making life better. Parents or parent-like figures are teaching children how to walk, talk, feed themselves and much more. In school, children interact with other children learning the basic skills of reading, writing and math. The children move thru school they learn more complex skills. We must be supportive of the next generation, helping them to meet the goals they have set for themselves.

In life, we will meet men and women in a wide variety of professions. All these people make some impression on us. What we forget are those that feed us, cloth us, and care of our pet friends and hundreds more. A person gets into a certain line of work they do because they enjoy something about it. Take the passion for helping others that police have and the love for animals your vet technician has or the caring waitress that has a simple conversation with a patron. Think of the passion that the state fairground employees have. They have spent months building a light show to bring joy to our families. I ask you to look on the bright side of life. Remember for every single negative that is being blasted all over the world. Five positives are being ignored. All I ask is for you to have a little faith. This world is full of kindhearted and caring people don’t forget about them.
A. P. Utterback

The post Letter to the Editor: A.P. Utterback appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Senate Letter To DHHR Requests Child Welfare Policy Changes

The West Virginia Senate leadership has sent a seven page letter to Department of Health and Human Resources Interim Secretary Dr. Jeffrey Coben that details a number of short, intermediate and long term policy changes that focus on improving child welfare outcomes they would like to see implemented. Senate President...
MARYLAND STATE
wvpublic.org

State EMS Director Addresses Hiring Challenges, Explains Future Goals

Major challenges remain across West Virginia in recruiting and retaining enough emergency medical service workers to keep ambulances running. Randy Yohe spoke with state Emergency Medical Director Jody Ratliff on all that’s being done now - and planned for the future - to keep local EMT departments fully staffed.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in West Virginia

West Virginia does not keep close records of bears caught in the state by size. Therefore, it’s impossible to know exactly which bear was the largest and how big it was. However, there are several reports of large bears being caught at different times. Furthermore, some independent organizations keep their own records. Therefore, the largest bear probably belongs to one of these hunters.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Americans for Prosperity: West Virginia Should Cut Taxes

CHARLESTON, WV — Americans for Prosperity – West Virginia (AFP-WV) State Director Jason Huffman wrote an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail urging the legislature to enact “once-in-a-generation” tax cuts this session. An excerpt is below. The full op-ed is here. “Because West Virginia lawmakers have championed...
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF

Baby Dog begins the New Year hunting with Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion. Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner. Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV government affairs and public relations firm Access Strategies sees official launch

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Monday saw the launch of Access Strategies, West Virginia’s newest full-service public relations and government affairs firm. Access Strategies specializes in federal, state, and local government affairs, association management, political communication, grassroots campaigns, and government procurement. “Our team is uniquely positioned to help each...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

How a bill becomes law in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill is an idea for a new law, or an idea to change or do away with an existing law. Hundreds of bills enter the legislative process in West Virginia each time the Legislature meets. Two groups of elected citizens – 34 senators and 100 delegates – study, discuss and vote on bills, and in doing so act for the people of West Virginia. Bills enter the legislative process either through the House of Delegates or the Senate, but to become laws, bills must pass both chambers and avoid a governor’s veto.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
aarp.org

AARP Priorities for West Virginia's 2023 Legislative Session Include Caregiving, Financial Security

West Virginia’s 2023 state legislative session starts in January, and AARP West Virginia will be advocating for Mountain Staters 50 and up. Issues on the table include caregiving, long-term care, home- and community-based services and financial security for older adults. During the two-month session, AARP West Virginia’s Capitol Advocacy Team—a group of nearly 30 volunteers—will work with AARP staff to advance these priorities.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of West Virginia: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

West Virginia is the only state in the United States situated entirely within the Appalachian Mountain range, which is why it’s also called “The Mountain State.” Due to its location, several parts of the state are highly rugged. Nevertheless, thanks to its mountainous features, West Virginia is...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia on list of worst states to live in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
IDAHO STATE
wchstv.com

COVID hospitalizations in W.Va., active virus cases decline in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19 hospitalizations declined and active virus cases in West Virginia fell by about 100 over the long holiday weekend. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 327 on Tuesday – 17 fewer than the agency has reported in a news release last week. Of those, 45 were in intensive care and 16 were on a ventilator.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Meteor shower likely a bust in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — It’s the best meteor shower that nobody around here may see this year. The annual Quadrantid meteor shower is set to peak January 2-3 according to NASA but the weather isn’t cooperating much. The Quadrantids can produce 60 to 200 sightings per hour under perfect conditions according to NASA, but according to the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wwnrradio.com

Reasons Why this is the Year for West Virginia Residents to Quit Tobacco For Good

CHARLESTON – (December 27, 2022) – While tobacco use has been declining for decades, 22.6% of West Virginia residents still smoke and tobacco is the leading cause of death and disease in the state. Through the new “Tobacco-Free ‘23” campaign, the American Lung Association in West Virginia is sharing key reasons why 2023 is the year to quit tobacco, as well as sharing tips and resources.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy