Letter to the Editor: A.P. Utterback

Some people will argue over which job area is most important. Without taking a 3D look, instead, they use the old 2D look. When you rise above and look at all the jobs in the world they are intertwined like a web that makes a bigger picture take shape. If you start at the bottom and work your way up you will find out how important everyone is to making life better. Parents or parent-like figures are teaching children how to walk, talk, feed themselves and much more. In school, children interact with other children learning the basic skills of reading, writing and math. The children move thru school they learn more complex skills. We must be supportive of the next generation, helping them to meet the goals they have set for themselves.

In life, we will meet men and women in a wide variety of professions. All these people make some impression on us. What we forget are those that feed us, cloth us, and care of our pet friends and hundreds more. A person gets into a certain line of work they do because they enjoy something about it. Take the passion for helping others that police have and the love for animals your vet technician has or the caring waitress that has a simple conversation with a patron. Think of the passion that the state fairground employees have. They have spent months building a light show to bring joy to our families. I ask you to look on the bright side of life. Remember for every single negative that is being blasted all over the world. Five positives are being ignored. All I ask is for you to have a little faith. This world is full of kindhearted and caring people don’t forget about them.

A. P. Utterback

