Alderson fireworks rescheduled

Because of the rain in the forecast for New Year’s Eve, the fireworks display planned for Alderson has been re-scheduled to Saturday, January 7 at 9:00 p.m. Presented by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department with the support of the Town of Alderson, Alderson Main Street, and the James F. B. Peyton Foundation this fireworks display is best viewed from the Alderson Memorial Bridge.

We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this beautiful, family-friendly, tribute to the Holiday Season—even a week late!

