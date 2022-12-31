ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

Alderson fireworks rescheduled

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIEPi_0jzOLRrx00

Because of the rain in the forecast for New Year’s Eve, the fireworks display planned for Alderson has been re-scheduled to Saturday, January 7 at 9:00 p.m. Presented by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department with the support of the Town of Alderson, Alderson Main Street, and the James F. B. Peyton Foundation this fireworks display is best viewed from the Alderson Memorial Bridge.

We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this beautiful, family-friendly, tribute to the Holiday Season—even a week late!

The post Alderson fireworks rescheduled appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall closes after over 40 years

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — After over 40 years of service, Chick-fil-a located at the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County shut its doors. The store’s final day was December 3, 2022. We do not know the exact reason why the store closed. A statement from Chick-fil-a says: “It has been our pleasure to serve each […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Water Company provides service updates

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A service update has been provided by Beckley Water Company as efforts continue to fully restore water service throughout the county. A Monday afternoon update indicates that customers in the Odd area should begin to see their water service returning over the course of the afternoon.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Woman riding bicycle struck overnight

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman who was riding a bicycle has been hit by a car early Tuesday morning. That’s according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers. The call came in just before 1:14 a.m. Tuesday. It happened along East Dupont Avenue at the Chelyan Bridge in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNT-TV

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash

OAK HILL, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 A.M. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that...
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Schools to close temporarily due to water situation

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard

At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
VINTON, VA
WOWK 13 News

1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Water crisis raises questions about age of infrastructure in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Management Services Director John Zilinski said county first responders and the private Beckley Water Company are cooperating as water crews restore service throughout the county. On Monday morning, January 2, he said things looked hopeful, with water restored in Cool Ridge, with Josephine and Odd expected to […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy