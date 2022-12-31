ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
dcnewsnow.com

People Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Frederick, Maryland

Frederick police said they arrested two people who were involved in the stabbing of a woman that took place on Dec. 31, 2022. The woman died at the hospital. People Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Frederick, …. Frederick police said they arrested two people who were involved in the stabbing...
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince George's County

Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. 2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince …. Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. Near record warmth, a few storms possible Wednesday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Non-profit 'I Believe in Me' changes young lives in Frederick County

A non-profit group is working to change the lives of young kids in Frederick County. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/non-profit-i-believe-in-me-changes-young-lives-in-frederick-county/. Non-profit ‘I Believe in Me’ changes young lives …. A non-profit group is working to change the lives of young kids in Frederick County. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/non-profit-i-believe-in-me-changes-young-lives-in-frederick-county/. How...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Bridge Project Brings Speed Cameras Back to Beltway

A Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) bridge rehabilitation project is bringing Safe Zones Automated Speed Enforcement (“speed cameras”) back to the Beltway. This project involves the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying I-95 above the Outer Loop of the Beltway (I-495 West) within the I-495/I-95 interchange in College Park. Contractor crews will be repairing the bridge’s deck joints as well as its concrete piers and columns.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.

Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
LORTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 people dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Clinton

CLINTON, Md. — Two people are dead and two others are hurt after an apparent domestic incident in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday morning. The investigation is in its early stages, and Prince George's County Police Department have released few details so far as they work to understand the deadly situation that unfolded on the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton.
CLINTON, MD
Shore News Network

24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy