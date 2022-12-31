Read full article on original website
dcnewsnow.com
People Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Frederick, Maryland
Frederick police said they arrested two people who were involved in the stabbing of a woman that took place on Dec. 31, 2022. The woman died at the hospital. People Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Frederick, …. Frederick police said they arrested two people who were involved in the stabbing...
WTOP
Police ID victims in Prince George’s County’s 1st death investigation of the year
Police have identified the two victims in Prince George’s County, Maryland’s first death investigation of the year. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42, were found with fatal injuries around 6 a.m. on Sunday on the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton. Prince George’s County police said the two were in a relationship.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
dcnewsnow.com
2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince George's County
Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. 2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince …. Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. Near record warmth, a few storms possible Wednesday.
dcnewsnow.com
Virginia Governor Calls on Attorney General to Investigate High School in Fairfax County
Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to look into reports that Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology didn’t provide information about National Merit Awards, as determined by PSAT scores, until after deadlines for college scholarships passed. Virginia Governor Calls on Attorney General to Investigate...
fox5dc.com
Tax debt letter circulating around Prince George's County is not legit, officials say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince William County officials are warning residents of a scam letter making its rounds and want everyone to be aware it is not legit. Citizens have reported receiving a scam distraint warrant letter from the "Tax Processing Unit." Prince William County Tax...
dcnewsnow.com
Non-profit 'I Believe in Me' changes young lives in Frederick County
A non-profit group is working to change the lives of young kids in Frederick County. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/non-profit-i-believe-in-me-changes-young-lives-in-frederick-county/. Non-profit ‘I Believe in Me’ changes young lives …. A non-profit group is working to change the lives of young kids in Frederick County. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/non-profit-i-believe-in-me-changes-young-lives-in-frederick-county/. How...
Police investigate deadly shooting in Prince George's County
A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in the 20th block of Chamber Avenue early Saturday morning....
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
mocoshow.com
Bridge Project Brings Speed Cameras Back to Beltway
A Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) bridge rehabilitation project is bringing Safe Zones Automated Speed Enforcement (“speed cameras”) back to the Beltway. This project involves the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying I-95 above the Outer Loop of the Beltway (I-495 West) within the I-495/I-95 interchange in College Park. Contractor crews will be repairing the bridge’s deck joints as well as its concrete piers and columns.
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
2 people arrested in connection with New Year's Eve homicide in Frederick, say police
(WBFF) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in the early morning hours of December 31, 2022. Police say they arrested 38-year-old Ruben Terod Williams and 37-year-old Erin Elizabeth Davis, both of Union Bridge, Md. Just before 5 a.m. on December 31, police...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.
Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
2 people dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Clinton
CLINTON, Md. — Two people are dead and two others are hurt after an apparent domestic incident in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday morning. The investigation is in its early stages, and Prince George's County Police Department have released few details so far as they work to understand the deadly situation that unfolded on the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton.
26-Year-Old NJ Driver Killed In Nine-Mile I-95 Pursuit: AG
The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General has released new information on the fatal I-95 crash that killed a New Jersey woman driving erratically on I-95 in Cecil County who was pursued by Maryland State Police troopers for miles.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly…
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two dead, two injured following a quadruple shooting in Prince George's County
Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a quadruple shooting in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Prince George's County.
2 dead, 2 wounded in suburban Maryland shooting: police
CLINTON, Md. — Four people were shot — two of them fatally — in Maryland’s Prince George’s County Sunday morning in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident,” authorities said. One of the victims who was wounded is a juvenile. The county’s...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
