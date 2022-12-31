ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

LeBron James Is Approaching A Huge Accomplishment

There were some high hopes for the Los Angeles Lakers this year but things have not panned out as expected. Injuries, especially the latest to Anthony Davis, have dashed their chances of greatness. But even before they lost Davis, the Lakers were not playing like a championship team. Despite some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheHeat

Skip Bayless Has Rare Praise Toward LeBron James

FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless has been known for his constant critique of former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James. Other than Tom Brady, there is no other athlete Bayless has more prominence for name-dropping than James. So it came as a shock to see Bayless commend James’ recent performances during...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

LeBron James Made NBA History Again On Monday Night

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t a very good team right now, but they’ll continue to be must-watch television for as long as they have LeBron James on the court. James never ceases to amaze, and he continues to dominate opposing defenses just like he did when he was a teenager.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd Urges LeBron James To Join Luka Doncic On Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James might find himself in a completely different situation, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been linked with a move away from the 17-time NBA champions, and many teams appear to be interested in acquiring his services. In recent days, the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat were...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Showtime Laker Raves About Insane Scoring Night From LeBron James

Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James impressed legendary Showtime-era Lakers small forward James Worthy with his highlight reel-worthy performance against the Atlanta Hawks in a 130-121 win Friday. LeBron poured in a whopping 47 points on 18-of-27 shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

