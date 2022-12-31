ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Big List of Things To Do This January in L.A. [2023]

Need a head start to planning out your January in Los Angeles?. Check out our rundown below for a bevy of inspired ideas, including Lunar New Year’s fests, new art exhibitions, the Pacific Opera Project, a guided L.A. River walk, MLK Day celebrations, Dance Camera West, Da Poetry Lounge, NatGeo Live, and more. And remember, if you want free museum ideas for the month ahead, check out our cheatsheet here. Hope you have a great start to 2023!
New Year's Eve events underway throughout Southland

With just hours remaining until Americans ring in the new year, plenty of celebrations are underway for Angelenos looking to begin 2023 with some excitement. Los Angeles CountyGrand Park NYELA celebration (8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) - For the first time in two years, spectators are invited to enjoy the 3D light show projected on Los Angeles City Hall, along with various live music performances that include Grammy-nominated musicians like Cimafunk and more.Long Beach firework show (9 p.m. & 11:59 p.m.) - The City of Long Beach will host two separate live firework shows, viewable from multiple locations, including the Shoreline...
The ‘Rosca de Reyes’, a seasonal treat enjoyed by thousands every January

For many Mexican households, Día de Reyes Magos is an annual tradition often celebrated while enjoying a colorful and sweet Rosca alongside some cafecito or champurrado. The holiday, celebrated every January 6th, commemorates the day three kings guided by a star to Bethlehem first saw baby Jesus. A small figurine is placed in every Rosca to represent how Christ was hidden for protection from Roman King Herod’s troops.
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
Review: Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, California

I decided to book a staycation trip at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel for a Christmas and late birthday celebration with my family. I was excited as this would complete the California Ritz-Carlton Coastal Collection as I’ve stayed at Half Moon Bay and Santa Barbara already. To foreshadow how this review is going to go, I rank Half Moon Bay the best of the three California coast Ritz’s, followed by Santa Barbara, with Laguna Niguel last.
An L.A. Beach Home Finds The Balance Between Classic And Modern

It’s said, by way of an age-old proverb, that familiarity breeds contempt. But in the case of this Manhattan Beach project, familiarity proved to be key to its success. “I had lived here myself, so I really got to know the property,” recalls interior designer Andrika King, explaining that, for several years, she and her family had rented the home formerly occupying it. When the current owners opted to tear down the 1940s structure and build their dream house in its place, they tapped none other than King herself to handle the interior design and provide input on spatial planning. “I was so intimately familiar with the lot, its light and its patterns,” she says.
Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!

Disney’s very own shopping and entertainment district is open year-round, and there’s plenty to explore beyond Mickey’s realm at the major parks. While eating breakfast with your favorite character is a must during your Disney vacation, you’ll also find many themed restaurants and exclusive Disney menu items. From Mickey Mouse waffles to Goofy snacks and cookies, you’ll be armed with plenty of character snacks to get you through the day. Still, when you’re heading out to the Downtown Disney restaurants, you can look forward to some key menu items that are rare finds at the parks. Here are six top things to eat at Downtown Disney!
How the Hell Did This Snowy Owl End Up in the O.C.?

A snowy owl has settled in Orange County, California, delighting local residents and befuddling bird experts, who are wondering how it ended up there. The raptor, accustomed to the arctic, showed up in Cypress, about 25 miles from Los Angeles, a few weeks ago. “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist, told The New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.” While snowy owls do travel southward in winter, it’s extremely rare to see one near southern California, said Lori Arent of the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.
Santa Monica Place | Shopping mall in California

Here there are branches of the Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's department store chains, as well as brands such as the French The Kooples, Indochino, the luxury firm Louis Vuitton, the Tiffany & Co jewelry store and even the Japanese fast fashion store Uniqlo. Be sure to visit the b8ta electronics and gift shop. There is a good variety of renowned restaurants such as True Food Kitchen, The Curious Palate or Sonoma Wine Garden with Californian food.
Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!

The two major reasons we go to Disneyland are the fun and the food! On each visit we try to sample at least one new food whether it’s a classic or a seasonal treat. Let’s be real, calories don’t count at the Happiest Place on Earth right?? After years of visiting and sampling, today I’m sharing the snacks to skip at Disneyland!
Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena

SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
Race to Sell Before Hefty Transfer Taxes Activate

Voters in the cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica approved measures to add hefty real estate transfer taxes to high value properties, including both residential and commercial use properties. If you are thinking about selling soon, the clock is ticking to close your sale before the taxes kick in.
Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?

LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
