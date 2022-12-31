It’s said, by way of an age-old proverb, that familiarity breeds contempt. But in the case of this Manhattan Beach project, familiarity proved to be key to its success. “I had lived here myself, so I really got to know the property,” recalls interior designer Andrika King, explaining that, for several years, she and her family had rented the home formerly occupying it. When the current owners opted to tear down the 1940s structure and build their dream house in its place, they tapped none other than King herself to handle the interior design and provide input on spatial planning. “I was so intimately familiar with the lot, its light and its patterns,” she says.

