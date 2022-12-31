Read full article on original website
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
Kelly Kelly Addresses Kurt Angle Cheating Accusation
You never know what can pop up on wrestling Twitter, and now another scandal needs to be addressed. Karen Jarrett’s recent tweeting spree caused one former Divas Champion to make a public statement. Kelly Kelly, whose real name is Barbara Blank, retired from WWE in 2012, but she enjoyed...
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
How Emma Came Up With Signature Awkward Dance In WWE NXT
WWE Superstars can be known for any number of things, from their finishing move to their promo skills. Emma is known for a number of things, including her unique ring entrance, which includes her own kind of dancing. On a recent episode of the Out of Character podcast, the Australian...
Ronda Rousey Says Her Critics Can’t Do Half The Work She Does
Ronda Rousey might have started her new year in a foul and angry mood after losing her SmackDown Women’s title on the final SmackDown of 2022. Moreover, her battle with the fans and critics over the last few months had The Rowdy One give a foul mouth reply to them.
Alexa Bliss Snaps During WWE RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss has been teasing a heel turn ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8, 2022. Tonight, she finally snapped and destroyed a top star in the process. Alexa Bliss took on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship tonight on RAW. Bliss showed...
WWE RAW Intro Cut Short Due To Bloodline’s Hostile Takeover
The Bloodline is one of the most popular factions in pro wrestling today. Tonight, Sammy Zayn, Solo Sikoa and The Usos once again asserted their dominance by taking over Monday Night RAW in hostile fashion. The first RAW of 2023 opened with its usual intro, which was cut short because...
Naomi Confirms She Is In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during the beginning of Raw in May 2022, and that didn’t sit well with Vince McMahon. They were subsequently suspended for what they did, and that has become a distant memory now. Sasha Banks is officially a free agent and is free to go whenever she wants to. With her set to debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, fans wondered whether Naomi would follow suit and join Banks. It seems Naomi has already confirmed that she is in Japan, ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Danhausen Drops List Of Demands For Tony Khan
Danhausen debuted for AEW after a long storyline that played out on social media. It might have started out as a joke on A&W restaurants, but once that AEW contract landed in Danhausen’s hands, it was all too real. Now, Danhausen has more demands after he achieved another huge career landmark.
WWE Superstars Constantly Complained To Management About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, and he enjoys a great position as an executive for the company. Although he has his head on his shoulders now, it wasn’t always that way for HBK. In fact, he used to cause a lot of problems backstage.
Released WWE Superstar Drops Clear Royal Rumble Tease
WWE has a lot of former Superstars on the indie scene, and it seems that one of them is game to make a return. This should come as no real surprise, because Matt Cardona is certainly on WWE’s radar. Matt Cardona jumped on Twitter, and he sent out a...
Bayley Reacts To Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut
Sasha Banks gained free agency from her WWE contract on the New Year’s Eve. The CEO finally made her highly-anticipated NJPW debut at the promotion’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event tonight. Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut under the ring name Mercedes Mone. She confronted KAIRI following her successful...
Mandy Rose Made $1 Million In December From Just One Premium Content Site
Mandy Rose had a tremendous run in NXT, where she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, cementing herself as one of the greatest champions on the brand. That did not matter anymore as she was released last year. The circumstances of her release truly irked fans. In the meantime, Rose has been making bank following her release. In fact, she made a cool million from just one premium content site.
Mercedes Mone’s First Public Comments After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
Sasha Banks has been trending ever since she walked out on WWE during the May 16, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, she finally ditched the Sasha Banks ring name for Mercedes Mone. Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut during the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome....
