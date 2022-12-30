Whether you get your flooring advice by scouring the web or consulting with professionals in the trade, the virtually unanimous response to questions about installing solid wood flooring (instead of engineered wood) in the basement is: “Not a good idea.” I installed hardwood flooring for many years, and that would be my answer, too. Besides the fact that a basement installation would probably void the product warranty, I wouldn’t offer a workmanship warranty because of the potential for warping, curling and the other moisture problems inevitable in many basements.

