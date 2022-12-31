ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

Source: nford / Radio One

According to NBC4i, the shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell.

It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and what’s coming in 2023.

What’s left and leaving

  • LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill : After only a year, the Hawaiian-inspired restaurant closed its location at 3969 Merchants Row in early 2022.
  • Smith & Wollensky : After calling Easton home for 25 years, the steakhouse with locations all over the country will leave 4145 The Strand West in mid-January. The restaurant is looking for a new Columbus location.
  • Williams-Sonoma : The high-end cookware and kitchen store announced in March 2021 its plans to close stores nationwide, including its location at 4009 Easton Station.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Columbus' Best R&B

