WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
WNCT
Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire
An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house …. An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Mega Millions prize climbs to $785 million, is 6th …. An estimated $785 million Mega Millions...
WITN
Driver trapped in vehicle following Pitt County accident
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was trapped in his pickup and had to be rescued after an accident with a tractor-trailer that sent both vehicles down an embankment in Pitt County. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department says the accident happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker...
2 injured, 1 seriously, in eastern NC house fire
Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing from the two-story home.
newbernnow.com
Craven County Undergoes Property Reappraisal Process
Craven County Tax Administrator Leslie Young and staff held educational town hall sessions about the revaluation process at eight locations from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, 2022. The county also produced a video of the tax administrator describing the revaluation process that can be found on youtube.com/@cravencountync9989. Young described, “A...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
carolinacoastonline.com
First county baby of 2023 arrives
— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
WITN
Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio
NCEL 01-01 Eastern Carolina's 2023 New Year Babies.
WITN
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
WITN
Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
WNCT
Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer
NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
WITN
Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
Crash involving trooper ends high-speed chase that spanned 3 counties
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the chase began near the town of Princeton.
WITN
UPDATE: Missing Craven County teen found
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that a missing teenager has been found. Deputies said that 15-year-old Tanajah Lewis is back with her family.
neusenews.com
Neuse News year in review: December
Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on December’s most memorable articles. Sylvia Ipock White was released from prison on December 2, 2022 after serving 29 years for the death of her husband, Billy White Sr. and his four-year-old son, Billy C. White II. White will remain on parole until 12/01/2027.
WITN
Firearms stolen from business in the east
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announces reward for early morning burglary that happened here in the east. Shortly after 3 a.m. this morning, investigators responded to an alarm call at the Lazy K Cartridge Company, located at 2686 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
WITN
One dead, one injured in New Year’s Day shooting at Greenville apartment
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a New Year’s Day homicide in Greenville after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Greenville police said officers got a call around 4 a.m. on Sunday to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apartment 206 inside of the Copper Beech apartment complex.
WITN
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigating after dead dogs found along the road
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three dogs were found along the road that appeared to have been starved to death and dumped. Around 2:30 pm Sunday, the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker Street Extension just outside...
