ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire

An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house …. An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Mega Millions prize climbs to $785 million, is 6th …. An estimated $785 million Mega Millions...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Driver trapped in vehicle following Pitt County accident

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was trapped in his pickup and had to be rescued after an accident with a tractor-trailer that sent both vehicles down an embankment in Pitt County. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department says the accident happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker...
PITT COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Craven County Undergoes Property Reappraisal Process

Craven County Tax Administrator Leslie Young and staff held educational town hall sessions about the revaluation process at eight locations from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, 2022. The county also produced a video of the tax administrator describing the revaluation process that can be found on youtube.com/@cravencountync9989. Young described, “A...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

First county baby of 2023 arrives

— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Food program offers $500 for older adults

EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Neuse News year in review: December

Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on December’s most memorable articles. Sylvia Ipock White was released from prison on December 2, 2022 after serving 29 years for the death of her husband, Billy White Sr. and his four-year-old son, Billy C. White II. White will remain on parole until 12/01/2027.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Firearms stolen from business in the east

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announces reward for early morning burglary that happened here in the east. Shortly after 3 a.m. this morning, investigators responded to an alarm call at the Lazy K Cartridge Company, located at 2686 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy