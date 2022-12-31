Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Amazon 65-Inch QLED Fire TV Is Back Down to Its All-Time Low at $250 Off
Considering Amazon's growing selection of streaming devices and original shows and movies, it was only a matter of time before it started making its own TVs. The online retailer released its first smart TVs last year and just recently released its latest model -- the new Omni QLED series TV. And right now you have a chance to pick it up on sale at its best-ever price. You can save $250 on the 65-inch model, dropping the price down to just $550. There's no clear-cut expiration date on this deal, but considering this is Amazon's latest model and this is a match for its Black Friday low, we don't expect it to last long. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you're hoping to grab one at this price.
CNET
Hit Your New Year Goals With These Discounted Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers
The New Year is here and so are the wellness resolutions. These pledges are usually made with the best of intentions, but it can be hard to stay motivated when progress is slow or hard to track. Keeping a keen eye on your progression with a fitness tracker can be the key to maintaining momentum for the rest of the month and beyond. Thankfully, there are plenty of fitness deals on smartwatches and other devices at this time of year. We've gathered up some of the best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals below to help you kickstart your fitness goals and continue your development through the rest of 2023.
CNET
LG Teases 2023 OLED TV That Boosts Screen Brightness By Up to 70%
Ahead of the massive CES 2023 consumer tech show here in Las Vegas, LG previewed a few details about its new OLED televisions, with more hands-on time and specs to come. (I'll be there in person to see them in action.) One of the most notable models will include the C3, the successor to the best high-end TV for the money, as well as a G3 model promising improved brightness.
CNET
Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License Drops to $30 for Windows or Mac With This Epic Deal
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
CNET
New LG Laptop Has a Hidden Touchpad That Lights Up Under Your Fingers
LG makes some impressive laptops with lightweight designs, reliable performance and long battery life. This year's LG Gram Style -- unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas -- has a little bonus that one-ups standard Gram laptop designs: a hidden haptic touchpad with LED backlighting that turns on when you touch it.
CNET
Neutrogena Promises Better Skin Through Custom Gummies
Neutrogena has asked us for years to put its soaps, lotions and other products on our bodies. Now it wants us to put its creations in our mouth. The company is promising better skin through its custom Skinstacks skin-nutrient gummies, officially launched Tuesday and on display this week at CES in Las Vegas. The product is a joint effort between Neutrogena and supplement maker Nourished.
CNET
Samsung Unveils New Dolby Atmos Soundbars at CES 2023
Samsung has taken the wraps off three new Dolby Atmos soundbars for 2023 at CES, and as with its new TVs there is now a pronounced emphasis on gaming. Firstly, the HW-G60C soundbar is a gaming-focused version of last year's HW-S60, and it includes echo-canceling microphones and LED lighting. This soundbar is designed to be used with a PC, though it should work with a TV too, and its microphones isolate users' voices for virtual-assistant functionality and in-game chat. Connectivity includes HDMI/ARC, USB and AirPlay 2.
CNET
Samsung S95C QD-OLED TV Takes on LG OLED With 77-Inch Size
High-end TVs based on OLED technology outperform QLED models in our tests, and for 2023 Samsung will add a larger horse to its OLED TV stable. A new 77-inch model will join the existing 55- and 65-inch sizes Samsung debuted last year. The company's 2023 S95C series employs Samsung's own...
CNET
Samsung Unveils 8K Ultra-Short Throw Projector 'The Premiere'
Samsung on Tuesday announced an ultra-short throw projector with 8K resolution called The Premiere. It's an updated version of 2020's 4K The Premiere -- a single box designed to sit on a low table directly below and just a few inches away from your wall or screen. Using special lenses and video processing, it can create an image up to 150 inches diagonally.
CNET
Samsung QLED TVs Boost Brightness, Add Massive 98-inch 8K Size
Samsung is the top TV maker in the world, and while it sells both MicroLED and QD-OLED-based televisions, most of its best-known TVs use QLED screens. At CES, the company highlighted a couple of its flagship QLED TVs for 2023 in both 8K and 4K resolutions, touting better picture quality, a new 98-inch size and some health-related features for its detachable cameras.
CNET
Samsung's Huge, Expensive MicroLED TVs Inch Closer to Mainstream
Until now, wealthy folks who wanted the ultimate wall-sized next-generation Samsung television had to hire a pro to get a massive MicroLED TV into their homes. Samsung actually called those TVs "The Wall." But with the 2023 version, announced at CES, those lucky folks will be able to set it up themselves, if they want.
CNET
Watches From Invicta, Nine West, Anne Klein and Citizen Are Up to 90% Off at Amazon
Attention all accessory lovers! Amazon is having a big sale on dozens of watches from brands like Invicta, Citizen, Anne Klein, Fossil, Timex, Diesel, Guess, Michael Kors and more. You can get up to 90% off on these watches which can usually cost around $800 or more. There are over...
CNET
Arlo Sends End-of-Life Notice for Gen 3, Pro Cameras
Arlo Gen 3 and Pro cameras will cease to be supported on April 1, according to an email sent to owners Sunday and first spotted by 9to5Google. Other cameras, including the Arlo Pro 2 and Q, will stop being supported Jan. 1, 2024. Arlo has been manufacturing wireless home security...
Comments / 0