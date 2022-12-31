ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Years Eve Weather 2022

By Clark Shelton
Cya 2022!!! And Mother Nature apparently felt bad about Christmas, so, your New Years Eve festivities will not be too bad.

Saturday Showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm. High near 61. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

