Tennessee State

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022

By Andrea Hinds
 4 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 26 to December 30, 2022.

Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022

As the new year begins, we are looking back at the most-read stories on Wilson County Source in 2022. Tanger Outlets Nashville Breaks Ground  Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, broke ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m at the Century Farms Mixed-Use Development on Cane Ridge Pkwy in Antioch. Read […] The post Our Top Ten Most Popular Stories of 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across […] The post WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville […] The post Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Mark Your Calendar for the 5th Annual Middle Tennessee RV Show

The 5th Annual Middle Tennessee RV Show is coming to the Wilson County Exposition Center (945 East Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087) from Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th. Come see the large selection of RV’s in a safe, convenient, family friendly location! Our goal is to provide an exciting, informative, and fun show […] The post Mark Your Calendar for the 5th Annual Middle Tennessee RV Show appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade

If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company. photo by Michael Gomez Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags […] The post Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade appeared first on Wilson County Source.
What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event

Nashville will ring in the New Year on December 31st at Bicentennial Park located at 600 James Robertson Parkway. This year marks the 14th New Year’s Eve event and sixth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Mayor John Cooper and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage at Bicentennial Park at  6:15 p.m. Music Note: The red […] The post What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Humorist and Best-Selling Author David Sedaris Returns to Nashville for One-Night Show This Spring

Spend An Evening with David Sedaris as the best-selling author returns to Nashville for a one-night show at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater on April 8. Tickets are on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in Downtown Nashville. TPAC encourages patrons to have […] The post Humorist and Best-Selling Author David Sedaris Returns to Nashville for One-Night Show This Spring appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 with a keynote address from a former Marine Officer and recently retired Nashville attorney, as well as a line-up of activities for the family. Grounds Passes to the site will be free […] The post Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition

Healthy Parks Healthy Person, an app that rewards park goers for participating in outdoor activities, has received a national award recognizing its contribution in advancing and promoting the health benefits of nature through technology. “More than 11,000 Tennesseans use this app to take their health into their own hands and enjoy Tennessee’s beautiful public lands,” […] The post Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Murfreesboro Pike, Driver Charged

From Metro Police January 2, 2023 – The pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Murfreesboro Pike near Elm Hill Pike just after 10 p.m. Sunday died this morning. The preliminary investigation indicates the man, who has not yet been identified, was crossing Murfreesboro Pike when he was hit by a car that did not remain […] The post Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Murfreesboro Pike, Driver Charged appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Rikkie James Phillips

Rikkie James Phillips, age 73 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. Born Aug. 15, 1949 in Dighton, Kansas, son of the late John Hardie Phillips and Loise Gertrude Turner Phillips. Rikkie was a US Navy veteran and former owner of Industrial Chemical Sales and Equipment. […] The post OBITUARY: Rikkie James Phillips appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Nashville NYE Bash Announces Collaborations

All-star collaborations for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith were announced. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 […] The post Nashville NYE Bash Announces Collaborations appeared first on Wilson County Source.
New Year’s Events In and Around Wilson County

Here are just some of the events and parties taking place on December 31, 2022 in and around Wilson County. Of course, the biggest event will be the huge outdoor countdown at Bicentennial Park in Nashville with concerts by some of the biggest names in country music. And it’s free. But there are a few […] The post New Year’s Events In and Around Wilson County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TennGreen Land Conservancy Further Expands Fall Creek Falls State Park

TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee jointly acquired 84 acres to expand the popular recreation destination for an additional time in recent months. TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee announced the acquisition of an additional 84 acres of land adjacent to Fall Creek Falls State Park. In an area of high […] The post TennGreen Land Conservancy Further Expands Fall Creek Falls State Park appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Country Artist Jessie James and Eric Decker’s Nashville Home is on the Market

Country artist Jessie James Decker and former Tennessee Titans player Eric Decker have listed their Nashville home, reports Taste of Country.  The asking price is $10.3 million for the six bedroom, nine bathroom home with over 13,000 square feet. Purchased in 2019, the couple bought the home for $4.25 million. Sitting on almost three acres, […] The post Country Artist Jessie James and Eric Decker’s Nashville Home is on the Market appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Christopher Lee Young

Christopher Lee Young, age 64 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Born Dec. 24, 1958 in Nashville, he was the son of the late Charles Russell Young and Barbara Jean Tyson Young. Chris is survived by his wife, Brenda Lee Young of Watertown; children, Tomi […] The post OBITUARY: Christopher Lee Young appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale

Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the fermenter with real vanilla beans, […] The post Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Dora Newsom Johnson

Mrs. Dora Newsom Johnson, age 97 of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Wilson Manor. Born June 19, 1925, in Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Lebrun C. and Nellie Largent Newsom. She retired from Robertshaw LUX Time in 1987 and was a member of Highland Heights Church […] The post OBITUARY: Dora Newsom Johnson appeared first on Wilson County Source.
OBITUARY: Murray Donald ‘Donnie’ Eakes

Murray Donald ‘Donnie’ Eakes of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, he was 85 years old. Donnie was born in Suggs Creek, TN and was the son of the late, Murray Wilson Eakes and Robbie May Eakes. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Donnie was a 1955 graduate of Mt. […] The post OBITUARY: Murray Donald ‘Donnie’ Eakes appeared first on Wilson County Source.
2 Adult Males with Meth in Stolen Vehicle Arrested by Mt. Juliet Police

December 31, 2022 – This afternoon, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to an ‘05 Ford SUV, stolen from Nashville on 12/22. Officers intercepted the car on Mt. Juliet Rd near Division St. Two adult males, also in possession of meth, were arrested. More Crime News! The post 2 Adult Males with Meth in Stolen Vehicle Arrested by Mt. Juliet Police appeared first on Wilson County Source.
