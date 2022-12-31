ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New Tennessee Laws Effective January 2023

By Lee Rennick
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

With the beginning of every new year a new assemblage of bills become effective.  Here are the laws that will become effective in January of 2023 listed under general categories.

Public Safety

SB2514
This legislation enacts “Dallas’s Law,” which revises various provisions governing the training of both armed and unarmed security guards/officers, including the understanding of the legalities of the job, first aid, and de-escalation techniques.

HB2242

The state fire marshal has requested provisions concerning minimum statewide building construction safety standards concerning multi-level commercial and residential structures relative to mitigating structural collapse that may result from explosive devices, including, but not limited to, methods to deter entry into a structure by a motor vehicle.

SB2434

If a person who has been found guilty of driving under the influence is ordered to install and use an ignition interlock device, this law notes the requirements that must be met to install the device.

Health

HB2416

Known as the “Tennessee Abortion-Inducing Drug Risk Protocol Act,” this law requires anyone desiring an abortion-inducing drug to appear in person to obtain the drug, and that no manufacturer, supplier, pharmacy, physician, qualified physician, or other person will be able to provide the abortion-inducing drug to a patient via courier, delivery, or mail service. It also requires specific testing to take place before the drug may be administered.

SB2295

Various changes to the qualifications for certification as a medication aide by the board of nursing is enacted by this law. It governs age minimum and areas of instruction.

HB2661

Revising various provisions governing pharmacy benefits and pharmacy benefits managers, the main thrust of the bill is ensuring that pharmacies are not paid less than the real cost of the prescription drug or device.

SB1310

This new law will require a health carrier, health benefit plan, or utilization review organization that denies coverage of a prescription drug for the treatment of a medical condition through the use of a step therapy protocol to provide access to a clear, readily accessible, and convenient process for a patient or prescribing practitioner to request a step therapy exception. It is a matter of public interest that the general assembly requires health insurers to base step therapy protocols on appropriate clinical practice guidelines or published peer-reviewed data developed by independent experts with knowledge of the condition or conditions under consideration; that patients be exempt from step therapy protocols when those protocols are inappropriate or otherwise not in the best interest of the patients; and that patients have access to a fair, transparent, and independent process for requesting an exception to a step therapy protocol when the patient’s physician deems appropriate.

HB1195

If a utilization review agent requires additional information from an enrollee, a provider, or healthcare facility to make a determination on a request for prior authorization on a patient’s medical claim, then, no later than five business days after receipt of the request, the agent shall notify the enrollee in writing, email or respective electronic portals of the additional information needed to make the determination. Also, the provider or healthcare facility must also be contacted through email or respective electronic portals of the additional information needed to make the determination.

SB2694

Revising current provisions governing the requirements for mental health professional counselors, it will require completed coursework specifically related to the diagnosis, treatment, appraisal, and assessment of mental disorders; and have completed two years of postgraduate supervised experience required for licensure in a clinical setting that provides substantial opportunities to diagnose, treat, appraise, and assess mental disorders.

Education

HB2430

A County Local Education Agency (LEA) will have to have a written agreement if they are operating a school within the geographic boundaries of a Municipal LEA or the Municipal LEA may purchase the school from the county at fair market value.

Employment

SB0958

As enacted, this law establishes a voluntary shared work unemployment benefits program that allows certain employers to submit to the department of labor and workforce development for approval a plan to reduce employee work hours in exchange for employee access to a certain level of unemployment compensation benefits.

Government

SB2398

Pursuant to a specific set of criteria this law outlines a relative caregiver program for foster care and authorizes the department to implement an extension of the foster care program to provide services to youth transitioning from state custody to adulthood.

SB1005

Written to address campaign contribution ethics and financial record keeping, starting with reports covering periods beginning on and after January 16, 2023, if any candidate files a contribution statement with more than thirty percent (30%) of the candidate’s contributions reported as un-itemized contributions, then the candidate’s contributions shall automatically be audited by the registry.

HB2683

Emergency communications personnel are now eligible for early service retirement when the employing entity has elected to offer this benefit. The law requires the employing entity to be responsible for 100 percent of any increased cost necessary to provide this benefit to the emergency communications personnel.

HB2597

This law authorizes an assessor of property to display “UNLISTED” for the first and last name in the ownership field of an online searchable database of property when the residential property owner files a written request with the assessor to display the ownership field for their property as “UNLISTED,” and when the written request includes sufficient information to clearly demonstrate to the assessor that the subject property is the primary residence of the residential property owner.

Real Estate

HB2288

Notice of cancellation of a time-share contract can now legally be made by email.

Liquor Sales

SB0384

This law does not prohibit a retailer from offering a discount in such a manner as the retailer deems appropriate as long as the discount being offered is not below the cost to the retailer.

SB1686

Establishment of a common carrier license to be issued by the alcoholic beverage commission to a person, firm, or corporation that transports goods for a fee and maintains a regularly established schedule of service within this state to transport wine from a winery direct shipper licensee or a fulfillment house licensee to residents of this state is the action of this new law.

Business

HB1652

Making the wording of automatic sign-up and renewal offers clear and concise, as well as requiring a business that allows someone to sign up for a service or subscription online to provide the option to cancel the service or subscription online without additional steps is the thrust of this new law.

SB1934

This law specifies that a trustee for an improvement care trust fund may establish a separate trust for each individual cemetery or cemetery company, or a master trust for multiple cemetery companies; specifies that a trustee for pre-need cemetery contracts may establish a separate trust fund for each contract, a single trust fund for all contracts written by an individual cemetery, or a single trust fund for all contracts written by multiple cemetery companies; and it makes other changes related to the establishment and management of an improvement care trust fund or a trust fund for a pre-need cemetery contract.

Farm Relief

An additional law will provide sales tax exemptions to farmers on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production. The goal of this law is to keep small family farms operating.

Non-Profit

And one more law will provide mandatory training to nonprofit charitable organization personnel in the identification, intervention, prevention and treatment of human trafficking victims.

The post New Tennessee Laws Effective January 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

TennCare to Restart Renewals

Congress sets April 1, 2023 as Medicaid renewal start date. Members should verify contact information with TennCare Congress passed legislation which will end the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement related to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2023. At that time TennCare will be required to reverify the eligibility status of everyone receiving TennCare or CoverKids […] The post TennCare to Restart Renewals appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition

Healthy Parks Healthy Person, an app that rewards park goers for participating in outdoor activities, has received a national award recognizing its contribution in advancing and promoting the health benefits of nature through technology. “More than 11,000 Tennesseans use this app to take their health into their own hands and enjoy Tennessee’s beautiful public lands,” […] The post Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Workers’ Comp Rates Will Decline for Tenth Consecutive Year in 2023

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) announced that workers’ compensation insurance premiums will decline for most Tennessee businesses in 2023 for the 10th consecutive year. “The continued insurance premium decrease benefits Tennessee’s business climate while keeping our economy strong,” said Governor Bill Lee. “By lowering premiums, business owners have the opportunity to re-invest […] The post Tennessee Workers’ Comp Rates Will Decline for Tenth Consecutive Year in 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville […] The post Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Unemployment Decreases in a Majority of Tennessee Counties

November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same in 25 counties and increased slightly in the remaining […] The post Unemployment Decreases in a Majority of Tennessee Counties appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

TennGreen Land Conservancy Further Expands Fall Creek Falls State Park

TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee jointly acquired 84 acres to expand the popular recreation destination for an additional time in recent months. TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee announced the acquisition of an additional 84 acres of land adjacent to Fall Creek Falls State Park. In an area of high […] The post TennGreen Land Conservancy Further Expands Fall Creek Falls State Park appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Gov. Lee Grants Executive Clemency to 16 Individuals

On December 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals. “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency,” said Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this […] The post Gov. Lee Grants Executive Clemency to 16 Individuals appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across […] The post WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Ambria Dianne McGregor

Ambria Dianne McGregor, age 16 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee unexpectedly passed away after a tragic accident. The Celebration of Ambria’s beautiful life will be held on Monday, January 2nd at Hermitage Church of Nazarene at 3 pm. The Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-3 pm. The family requests that all memorial […] The post OBITUARY: Ambria Dianne McGregor appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 26 to December 30, 2022. Cheatham County Source Ashland City Man Killed in Tuesday Night’s Head-On Collision on West End Avenue A 24-year-old Ashland City man died in Tuesday night’s head-on collision on West End Avenue. Read more. Southwest Airlines Releases Statement About Operational […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee

A Polar Bear Plunge is jumping into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day, on purpose. These events got started on New Year’s Day in 1904 when a swim club called the L Street Brownies jumped into Dorchester Bay in Boston, Massachusetts. That is why National Polar Bear Plunge Day takes place on […] The post Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: George Stephen Manspeaker

George Stephen Manspeaker of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, he was 86 years old. George was born in Nyack, NY and was the son of the late William Manspeaker and Rosalee Long Manspeaker. George served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Colonel on January 1, […] The post OBITUARY: George Stephen Manspeaker appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Three Juvenile Suspects Caught by Officers While Committing Vehicle Burglaries

Three juvenile teen suspects, from Nashville, were apprehended after officers interrupted their active car burglary crime spree early Wednesday morning. The Mt Juliet Police Department received a report of suspicious activity near hotels along Crossing Circle around 3:45 a.m. An officer spotted the suspects burglarizing a vehicle at Hampton Inn. The suspects ran away, and […] The post Three Juvenile Suspects Caught by Officers While Committing Vehicle Burglaries appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

How Co-Working Spaces Can Help Prevent Burnout, Achieve Work/Life Balance

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to find a better work/life balance, a co-working space may help you achieve you achieve that. Working from home may make life easier with no traffic congested commute, but sometimes you just need to get out of the house. Sometimes you need a quiet place away from […] The post How Co-Working Spaces Can Help Prevent Burnout, Achieve Work/Life Balance appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

2 Adult Males with Meth in Stolen Vehicle Arrested by Mt. Juliet Police

December 31, 2022 – This afternoon, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to an ‘05 Ford SUV, stolen from Nashville on 12/22. Officers intercepted the car on Mt. Juliet Rd near Division St. Two adult males, also in possession of meth, were arrested. More Crime News! The post 2 Adult Males with Meth in Stolen Vehicle Arrested by Mt. Juliet Police appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy