ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville to be a Tennessee Tree Day Distributor

By Source Staff
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlggA_0jzOCoKP00

Hendersonville is a Tennessee Tree Day Distributor

Tennessee Tree Day 2023 is the largest community tree-planting project of its kind in America, taking place on Saturday, March 18, 2023!

The City of Hendersonville is once again partnering with the Tennessee Environmental Council to be a 2023 Tennessee Tree Day distributor!

Residents can reserve a variety of native trees at the link below. The trees are yours to plant on your own property and will enhance our environment and communities for generations to come!

For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee

Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events

Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

5 Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee

Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames

Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike. Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames. Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro

Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
FRANKLIN, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Bill Douglas Whiticker

Bill Douglas Whiticker, age 73 of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Mr. Whiticker was born June 28, 1949 in Portland. He is preceded in death by father, Edward Lee Whiticker; brother, David Lee Whiticker; and brother-in-law, Don Carter. He is survived by wife of 52 years, Margaret Climer Whiticker of Gallatin; […] The post OBITUARY: Bill Douglas Whiticker appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist

Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023. High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist. Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Masters

Barbara Masters of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, she was 79 years old. Mrs. Masters was born May 12, 1943 in Knoxville to the late Carroll Allen “Cotton” Pitts and Mozelle Calvert Pitts. Mrs. Masters was a graduate of UT Martin with a teaching...
GALLATIN, TN
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

VA Hospital in Murfreesboro in Need of Nurses - Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $10k to $20k Sign-on Bonus

(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing

Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. “Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined. There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day. We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you. We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” -Love the Arnold Family.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner County Source

Sumner County, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Sumner County Source is your personal portal to all things Sumner County.

 https://sumnercountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy