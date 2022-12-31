Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 116, No. 6 Texas 103. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State rolled into Austin for Texas' first Big 12 game in its new arena and might as well burned down the place, handing the sixth-ranked Longhorns a 116-103 loss. The point output set a new school record, and it goes down as the most points ever scored by an unranked opponent in beating a Top 10 team on the road. Markquis Nowell scored 36 points, adding nine assists. Keytonae Johnson scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Wildcats are now 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, and are staying in Texas to play at Baylor on Saturday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO