LIVE: Kansas State 116, Texas 103 FINAL

Kansas State looks to improve to 2-0 in the Big 12 with a Tuesday night battle against Texas. Tip is set for 8:00 CT on Longhorn Network. Follow along for live updates between the Wildcats and Longhorns right here on GoPowercat. FIRST HALF:. -Kansas State got off to a great...
Rewind: Kansas State 116, Texas 103

AUSTIN – Make room, Big 12 Conference. Whether there’s room or not, Kansas State is about to join the basketball party. The Tang Gang just rang up a colossal victory on the road, 116-103 over the Texas Longhorns, just two games into the conference season. That’s no misprint. K-State’s first road game resulted in 116 points for the team in lavender, a new program record for road points (108 at Iowa State, 1975).
Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State delivers a beat down to No. 6 Texas in its new home

Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 116, No. 6 Texas 103. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State rolled into Austin for Texas' first Big 12 game in its new arena and might as well burned down the place, handing the sixth-ranked Longhorns a 116-103 loss. The point output set a new school record, and it goes down as the most points ever scored by an unranked opponent in beating a Top 10 team on the road. Markquis Nowell scored 36 points, adding nine assists. Keytonae Johnson scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Wildcats are now 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, and are staying in Texas to play at Baylor on Saturday.
Kansas RB Ky Thomas announces intention to transfer

Kansas running back Ky Thomas will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Tuesday night. The redshirt sophomore running back transferred to Kansas from Minnesota last offseason and will be looking for his third school this winter. Thomas announced his decision via a post to his personal Twitter account. He will have three seasons of playing eligibility left at his next school.
