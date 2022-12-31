Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LIVE: Kansas State 116, Texas 103 FINAL
Kansas State looks to improve to 2-0 in the Big 12 with a Tuesday night battle against Texas. Tip is set for 8:00 CT on Longhorn Network. Follow along for live updates between the Wildcats and Longhorns right here on GoPowercat. FIRST HALF:. -Kansas State got off to a great...
Rewind: Kansas State 116, Texas 103
AUSTIN – Make room, Big 12 Conference. Whether there’s room or not, Kansas State is about to join the basketball party. The Tang Gang just rang up a colossal victory on the road, 116-103 over the Texas Longhorns, just two games into the conference season. That’s no misprint. K-State’s first road game resulted in 116 points for the team in lavender, a new program record for road points (108 at Iowa State, 1975).
Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State delivers a beat down to No. 6 Texas in its new home
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 116, No. 6 Texas 103. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State rolled into Austin for Texas' first Big 12 game in its new arena and might as well burned down the place, handing the sixth-ranked Longhorns a 116-103 loss. The point output set a new school record, and it goes down as the most points ever scored by an unranked opponent in beating a Top 10 team on the road. Markquis Nowell scored 36 points, adding nine assists. Keytonae Johnson scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Wildcats are now 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, and are staying in Texas to play at Baylor on Saturday.
Kansas State defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones enters transfer portal
For the sixth time in the 2023 Transfer Portal period, Kansas State has a Wildcat player exiting the program as 247Sports has confirmed Cartez Crook-Jones's name now appears in the transfer database. A defensive end from the class of 2018 originally from Grandview High School in Grand View, Missouri participated...
Kansas RB Ky Thomas announces intention to transfer
Kansas running back Ky Thomas will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Tuesday night. The redshirt sophomore running back transferred to Kansas from Minnesota last offseason and will be looking for his third school this winter. Thomas announced his decision via a post to his personal Twitter account. He will have three seasons of playing eligibility left at his next school.
Reactions after Kansas State's loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS – Culture above clout gets the upper hand every once in a while. Not so much Saturday at Caesars Superdome along the Gulf Coast of New Orleans and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The 89th annual affair stopped short of an annihilation but fifth-ranked Alabama outclassed the Kansas...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0