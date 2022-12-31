What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event

Nashville will ring in the New Year on December 31st at Bicentennial Park located at 600 James Robertson Parkway.

This year marks the 14th New Year’s Eve event and sixth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park . Mayor John Cooper and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage at Bicentennial Park at 6:15 p.m.

Music Note: The red Music Note that will be dropped at midnight CT is 16 feet tall and approximately 400 pounds. It is made of aluminum and acrylic and contains more than 28,140 LED pixels. The Music Note tower is 138 feet tall.

Fireworks: Two-minute display at the stroke of midnight CT when the Music Note drops.

Selfie Stations: There are four selfie stations with giant props this year:

2023 sign near the Bell Carillon is 10 feet tall and includes 1,000 LED puck lights.

Advance Financial Picture Frame is also near Bell Carillon with the state Capitol, the concert stage and Music Note tower as your backdrop.

Red light-up Music Note sign at State Lot 8 near the Food Trucks.

Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree will be in State Lot 4 off Sixth Avenue near the Info Tent.

Safety and Security: The event’s perimeter will be fenced and include six entry points conveniently located around the site. Attendees should expect to walk through metal detectors as they enter. Bags and purses (size limit: 16” by 10” by 4”) may be searched. There will be five public first aid tents.

Food trucks: Main cluster in State Lot 8 at Sixth and Harrison with beverage stations nearby. Hot dog vendors located around the event site.

Main cluster in State Lot 8 at Sixth and Harrison with beverage stations nearby. Hot dog vendors located around the event site. Portable toilets: More than 250 will be located at three locations – Seventh Avenue, Sixth and Harrison and near the Ashley Lounge (Heated Tent).

More than 250 will be located at three locations – Seventh Avenue, Sixth and Harrison and near the Ashley Lounge (Heated Tent). Performers: Jimmie Allen, Wynonna Judd, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band, and more.

Jimmie Allen, Wynonna Judd, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band, and more. PROHIBITED ITEMS:

No guns, knives, weapons, or other dangerous devices of any kind

No backpacks or luggage

No coolers

No handheld umbrellas of any size

No outside alcoholic beverages. Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated Official Event Vendor are allowed on site .

No illegal substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia

No fireworks

No laser pointers

No pets (service animals permitted)

No drones or other remote-controlled aerial or ground-based devices

No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling, solicitation, or distribution of materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, etc. (event credentials required)

No wagons or pull-carts

No unauthorized personal transport devices including: bicycles, roller blades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, electric scooters (Bird, Lime, Spin, Lyft, Jump, Gotcha, Bolt) , or any personal motorized vehicles other than wheelchairs or ADA devices (event credentials required)

No pedicabs or pedal taverns

No unauthorized amplification devices permitted which disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones

No other noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)

No performances/demonstrations of any type outside of the designated Freedom of Expression Zone

No chairs of any type

No pop-up tents

No beach or pole-style umbrellas

No inserting stakes, poles, or any other objects into the ground, or using ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space

No blankets or ground tarps

No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees

No audio recorders or video cameras

No camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks, or selfie sticks

No aerosol containers of any kind

No sealed containers of any kind

No throwing objects

No smoking, e-cigs, or vaping outside of the designated smoking area

No professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

No large chains or spiked jewelry

No signs, flags on sticks, or poles

No pepper spray

PHONE RECORDINGS OF CONCERTS ARE ILLEGAL: No Bootleg Recordings, Streaming, or Reposting

Parking : Nissan Stadium – Vehicle parking will be available at Nissan Stadium for $10 via QR code in Lot E starting at 7pm.

Scooter Corral Locations

James Robertson Parkway between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue (on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)

Harrison Street at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (SE corner of intersection)

Rep. John Lewis Way at Junior Gilliam Way (east side of the street – between the tree wells)

Bicycle Storage Stations

James Robertson Parkway between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue (on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)

Jefferson Street at 7th Avenue (SW corner of intersection)

Parking Lot at Harrison Street & 4th Avenue (SW corner of intersection)

RIDESHARE- Ride Share & Taxi Services Drop Off and Pick Up Locations

James Robertson Parkway between Fourth Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way

James Robertson Parkway from Charlotte Pike to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (Capitol Hill side)

Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Farmers’ Market entrance to 10th Circle North

Jefferson Street between Sixth Avenue and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

Ride Share & Taxi Staging Area

As available, parking lots located at Tenth Circle North near Charlotte Avenue

WeGo Public Transit- Beginning at 6pm Saturday, December 31, free bus rides will be available on WeGo Public Transit bus routes, and service on 17 routes will be extended until 2:30am Sunday, January 1, 2023. The WeGo Star special event train will also be available on New Year’s Eve as a safe ride for those celebrating the new year.

See the map below.

