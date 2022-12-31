Read full article on original website
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report
Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sees shot volume decrease
Lillard closed with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and four steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 135-106 win over Detroit. Lillard didn't appear to be as aggressive as he normally is in Monday's victory, as he attempted his lowest number of shots since Dec. 16 in Dallas. However, he still managed to secure a double-double by finding his teammates for buckets, and he also recorded a season-high four steals. The star point guard is averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five games.
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
Donovan Mitchell erupts for 71: Some wild stats from NBA's highest scoring game since Kobe Bryant's 81 piece
Historic games are seemingly becoming a nightly thing in the NBA. In the past week alone we have seen Luka Doncic record the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, Giannis Antetokounmpo become the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to put up consecutive 40-20 games, and now, on Monday night, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell pour in 71 points in an overtime victory against Chicago.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
Giants' Leonard Williams: Suffers injury Sunday
Williams (neck) has left Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams suffered a burner, or stinger, which he has been dealing with for multiple weeks now. While he is out, Ryder Anderson and Henry Mondeaux will both be candidates to see extra opportunity.
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss
Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
Jets' Mike White: Rough performance in loss
White completed 23 of 46 passes for 240 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Making his first start since Week 14, White didn't look fully recovered from his rib injury and made a number of awkward throws that were well off the mark, although a Seattle pass rush that sacked him four times was also a factor. With the Jets now eliminated from playoff contention and White having posted a 0:4 TD:INT over his last three games, it's not clear who coach Robert Saleh will name his starting QB for a Week 18 trip to Miami.
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Picks up leg injury
Lockett sustained a leg injury during Sunday's game against the Jets. Lockett went to the locker room near the end of the first half and wasn't on the sideline after the break before the Seahawks revealed the reason for his absence. He was back in action Sunday following a one-game absence due to surgery to repair a broken left index finger, but that issue didn't force him to exit Week 17. If Lockett is unable to return, he'll finish with two catches (on two targets) for 15 yards.
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Loses work to Hill
Kamara rushed the ball 16 times for 74 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Eagles. He added one reception for seven yards. Despite positive game script, Kamara saw a downtick in involvement as Taysom Hill racked up 14 rushing attempts. Kamara's loss of usage was further underscored by his continued lack of involvement as a receiver, and he has now failed to record more than two receptions in four consecutive games. Positively, Kamara was efficient with his opportunity on the ground by averaging 4.6 yards per carry, highlighted by gains of 15 and 12 yards. He now has at least 80 total yards in three consecutive games.
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star on pace to top Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record before All-Star break
Barring an extended injury absence, LeBron James is going to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season. There's a good chance Kareem's Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points falls before the NBA All-Star break in February. The Lakers are at Charlotte on Monday night. James, who had 34 points...
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell says he was drug tested after dropping 71 points against Bulls
Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, and his historic performance apparently raised some eyebrows within the league. Mitchell became just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a single game, and...
