Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 26 to December 30, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
Ashland City Man Killed in Tuesday Night’s Head-On Collision on West End Avenue
A 24-year-old Ashland City man died in Tuesday night’s head-on collision on West End Avenue. Read more.
Southwest Airlines Releases Statement About Operational Issues Over the Holidays
Southwest issued a statement regarding travel difficulties over the holidays. Read more.
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash Adds Performances from Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean & More
More performers were announced for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on Briley Parkway Identified
A two-car crash on Briley Parkway North near Ashland City Highway early Monday morning killed one of the driver’s involved. Read more.
Dunkin’ Introducing New Winter Menu Items
Dunkin’ is here to help guests take on the winter season with delicious drinks – hot and iced – that will keep spirits bright even during the darkest days of the year. Read more.
Nashville Named One of the Best Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the World
Big 7 Travel released its “50 Best Places to Spend NYE 2022” and Nashville makes the list. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Real ID Deadline Extended to 2025
In 2005, the REAL ID Act established minimum security standards for driver’s license and resident identification card issuance, production and acceptance by Federal agencies. Read more.
Gov. Lee Grants Executive Clemency to 16 Individuals
On December 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals. Read more.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. Read more.
Maury County Source
Jason & Brittany Aldean, Dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, Surprise People With Free Gas
Those who stopped to get gas last week were surprised when Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany were dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus giving out free gas. Read more.
California-based Haircare Company to Establish Operations in Maury County
Brazilian Professionals, LLC officials announced the company will invest $6.1 million to establish new operations in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. Read more.
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Maury County
The holidays are in full swing and the festivities aren’t done yet! Here is a list of all the events you can experience for NYE 2022 in Maury County. Read more.
Robertson County Source
TDOT Creates Incident Management Plan for I-65 Construction Zone
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has implemented an Incident Management Plan for the Interstate 65 widening construction zone in Robertson County. Read more.
City of Springfield Asks Residents to Refrain from Dripping Faucets
The City of Springfield is joining other local and regional utility districts in asking the public to turn off dripping faucets now that the temperature has increased. Read more.
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Read more.
Rutherford Source
5 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Murfreesboro
Ring in 2023 with fun and style at one of these five events. Read more.
City of Murfreesboro Closes on $3 Million Property Deal for Bourbon Brothers Venues
The City of Murfreesboro finalized the closing on Dec. 21 with Sunset on the Stones River LLC on property along Medical Center Parkway for development of Bourbon Brothers venues. Read more.
Jason & Brittany Aldean, Dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, Surprise People With Free Gas
Those who stopped to get gas last week were surprised when Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany were dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus giving out free gas. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Our 10 Top Christmas Movies
Everybody has their favorite holiday movies. The ones they watch every year to get them into the spirit of things. Read more.
Gallatin Police Searching for Aggravated Assault Suspects Considered Armed and Dangerous
The Gallatin Police Department is seeking assistance to locate two suspects wanted for Aggravated Assault. Read more.
Last Minute NYE Ideas in Nashville
If you are looking to ring in the new year with a celebration, we’ve found some places in Nashville. Read more.
Williamson Source
9 Things You May Not Know About The Water Tower at The Factory at Franklin
The water tower at The Factory at Franklin is finally back to red. Here are 9 things you may not know about the water tower at The Factory. Read more.
Get a Taste of France in Franklin at La Maison Bleue Bakery
A new French micro bakery is bringing a taste of France to Franklin. Read more.
When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree
While there isn’t really a set time to take down your Christmas tree, there are a handful of dates that have become traditional days to pack up all the holiday decor. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Luke Bryan’s Florida Home is on the Market
Luke Bryan is selling his slice of 30A, reports Taste of Country . Read more.
Three Juvenile Suspects Caught by Officers While Committing Vehicle Burglaries
Three juvenile teen suspects, from Nashville, were apprehended after officers interrupted their active car burglary crime spree early Wednesday morning. Read more.
New Year’s Events In and Around Wilson County
Get out your silly hats, some sparklers and some champagne to toast the end of 2002 and the beginning of 2023. Read more.
The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .
Comments / 0