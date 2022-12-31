ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022

By Andrea Hinds
 4 days ago

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 26 to December 30, 2022.

Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events

Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort's Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023. In addition to the seasonal events, […]
Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville […]
6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. Wyatt Moran and Well Kept Tuesday, January 3, 7:30 pm DRKMTTR, 1111 Dickerson […]
What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event

Nashville will ring in the New Year on December 31st at Bicentennial Park located at 600 James Robertson Parkway. This year marks the 14th New Year's Eve event and sixth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Mayor John Cooper and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage at Bicentennial Park at  6:15 p.m. Music Note: The red […]
Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade

If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year's day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company. photo by Michael Gomez Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags […]
Humorist and Best-Selling Author David Sedaris Returns to Nashville for One-Night Show This Spring

Spend An Evening with David Sedaris as the best-selling author returns to Nashville for a one-night show at Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Polk Theater on April 8. Tickets are on sale now at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in Downtown Nashville. TPAC encourages patrons to have […]
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson's Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 with a keynote address from a former Marine Officer and recently retired Nashville attorney, as well as a line-up of activities for the family. Grounds Passes to the site will be free […]
These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee. WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to […]
OBITUARY: Katherine Amelia Williams

Katherine Amelia Williams, age 79, of Ashland City, TN, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. Katherine was born on August 14, 1943, in Cheatham County, TN to the late Clarence Hoover Shivers and Margret Louis Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her […]
OBITUARY: David Bruce Thompson Sr.

David Bruce Thompson, Sr., age 71, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Ashland City, Tennessee. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on June 20, 1951, to the late John Calvin Thompson and Pearl Elizabeth (Hand) Thompson. He was the owner of Thompson Roofing Company. He was an avid deer hunter, who loved bow […]
Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition

Healthy Parks Healthy Person, an app that rewards park goers for participating in outdoor activities, has received a national award recognizing its contribution in advancing and promoting the health benefits of nature through technology. "More than 11,000 Tennesseans use this app to take their health into their own hands and enjoy Tennessee's beautiful public lands," […]
Nashville NYE Bash Announces Collaborations

All-star collaborations for NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's Rachel Smith were announced. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 […]
Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale

Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the fermenter with real vanilla beans, […]
Last Minute NYE Ideas in Nashville

If you are looking to ring in the new year with a celebration, we've found some places in Nashville. Shiners NYE at Woolworth Theatre 223 Rep. John Lewis Way N. 8:30 pm Join the Shiner family for this special edition of their family reunion. This over the top cirque meets comedy show is just what […]
Marrowbone Creek Brewing Company Celebrates Two Years with New Lunch Spot

While life was pretty much shut down in 2020, Ryan Jensen and Chris and Julie Morris decided it was time to launch their dream of having a brewery. They are now the owners of Ashland City's first destination brewery, Marrowbone Creek Brewing Company, that sits on Main Street in the old King Automotive building. Marrowbone […]
What You Need to Know About Monster Jam 2023

Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023. Here's what you need to know. It's the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam featuring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in […]
Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee

A Polar Bear Plunge is jumping into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day, on purpose. These events got started on New Year's Day in 1904 when a swim club called the L Street Brownies jumped into Dorchester Bay in Boston, Massachusetts. That is why National Polar Bear Plunge Day takes place on […]
Preds Weekly Update for January 2, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you're a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here. Last Week December 27th, 2-3 loss vs Dallas Stars December 30th, 6-1 win @ Anaheim Ducks […]
MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development

Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university's constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as […]
Nashville Named One of the Best Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the World

Big 7 Travel released its "50 Best Places to Spend NYE 2022" and Nashville makes the list. Big 7 Travel asked its social audience of 1.5 million people where they like to celebrate New Years' Eve and combined the data with new superstar events to find the best places to toast a new year. Nashville […]
