Letter: 'Twitter Files' show 'right-wing' conspiracies true

Are you awake yet? Paying attention yet?

Do you think Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy got back on his plane, most likely laughing the entire flight home after duping Joe Biden, the Democrats and most of the Republicans, once again?

Aren’t you sick and tired of your tax dollars funding a proxy war with Russia, just so every neocon in Washington, D.C., can line the pockets of their war machine donors?

Remember, Zelenskyy is an actor. Instead of a suit and tie for his White House visit, he wore an army fatigue-colored sweater and pants. This costume just looks better when you’re in the middle of a multi-billion-dollar shakedown of American taxpayers. What does Zelenskyy have on Biden?

Meanwhile, our southern border is wide open still. Border patrol Chief Raul Ortiz recently tweeted that in one 48-hour period, border agents had more than 16,000 encounters with illegal immigrants. He also said border agents seized four firearms, one identified as stolen, and encountered three gang members, two sex offenders, two murderers and two people with warrants. He also said there also had been one injury to a child.

But the most incompetent press secretary in our nation’s history, Karine Jean-Pierre, says the border is not open. Sure.

As I’ve said before, don’t believe what you see and hear with your own eyes and ears, believe what the media and Democrats tell you. Their new enemies, besides ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, are Elon Musk and lifelong liberal, Matt Taibbi. They have exposed the true “threats to democracy” by releasing files showing Twitter executives met with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Department of National Intelligence around the time of the 2020 election.

Remember, when you hear anyone use the word “democracy,” just insert the word “power” instead. That’s what they really mean. The “Twitter Files” release has exposed the biggest political crime in U.S. history but of course, the media as always when it comes to bad or disparaging news to Democrats or people in power, have been silent.

Musk and Taibbi have shown that all these “right-wing” conspiracies were true. We were right about COVID lockdowns. We were right about the vaccine. We were right about masks. We were right about Hunter Biden’s laptop. We were right about Twitter, Facebook and Google suppression. Instead of right-wing conspiracy, let’s just call them “spoiler alerts” from now on.

MARK GODDARD

Currituck