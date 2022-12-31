ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

Mitchell breaks record for points scored against Bulls

Prior to Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 16 players had scored 50 or more points against the Chicago Bulls. One had scored more than 60. But by dropping 71 points in a Cavaliers overtime victory, Donovan Mitchell set the record for most points scored against the Bulls in the franchise's 56-year history.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers

DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls

Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH

