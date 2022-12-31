Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Donovan Mitchell drops a franchise-high 71 points to lead Cavaliers past Bulls in wild finish
Hours before he took the floor in Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell was at home playing "Call of Duty" with Kyrie Irving. According to the Brooklyn Nets star, it was easy to tell Mitchell was “locked in.”. That was, without a doubt, spot on. Mitchell dropped a franchise record 71 points...
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win against Chicago Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Not LeBron James. Not Kyrie Irving. With a virtuoso performance against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Mitchell set the Cavaliers’ single-game scoring record -- and led them to a remarkable 145-134 overtime win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “In my 15 years, that’s the best performance...
Thompson’s season-best 54 leads Warriors past Hawks in 2OT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevon Looney rushed his first try, not realizing he had a little time. Then he tipped in the game-winner as the final buzzer of the second overtime sounded. He got swarmed in celebration. The durable big man who played every game last season and all...
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Mitchell breaks record for points scored against Bulls
Prior to Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 16 players had scored 50 or more points against the Chicago Bulls. One had scored more than 60. But by dropping 71 points in a Cavaliers overtime victory, Donovan Mitchell set the record for most points scored against the Bulls in the franchise's 56-year history.
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
Bulls Succumb to Cavaliers Comeback Behind Donovan Mitchell's 71 Points
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard...
WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers hold off Chicago Bulls 103-102 to end three-game skid
CHICAGO — Caris LeVert scored 23 points, Kevin Love added 20 points and nine rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a three-game skid with a 103-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 19 for Chicago, which had won...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
Yardbarker
Injury Status For Darius Garland And Evan Mobley Ahead Of Cavs' Rematch With Bulls
The Cavs were shorthanded on Saturday as they snapped a three-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls. However, in that win, they were without two of their starters in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. This is their injury status for Cleveland looks to play their second consecutive game against the...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls
Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
Blazers hope to remain above .500, welcome Pistons to town
The Portland Trail Blazers maintained a winning record throughout December, though they’re in danger of falling to the .500 mark
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Cavaliers prediction, pick and how to watch – 1/2/2023
The Chicago Bulls (16-20) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-14) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Cavaliers prediction and pick, plus give details on how to watch this Central Division affair. Chicago has won five of seven but...
Comments / 0