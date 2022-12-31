Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Kari Lake files appeals in election lawsuit after Hobbs was sworn in as Arizona Governor
PHOENIX - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed two appeals related to her election lawsuit. One of the appeals is filed with the Appeals Court for her lawsuit claiming fraud, and that technical problems on Election Day were intentional. In December 2022, a judge ruled against Lake, saying there was no evidence of widespread misconduct.
districtadministration.com
Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent
Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Court of Appeals to Hear Case Involving 2020 Maricopa County Ballot Images
Audit USA (AU), a nonpartisan organization based in Arizona focusing on election integrity, will have an opportunity to present arguments in the Arizona Court of Appeals Wednesday in a case involving Maricopa County and ballot images. “I’m hopeful we will win this case because the facts are with us and...
azmirror.com
Abe Hamadeh, other plaintiffs, deserve sanctions and fines for bringing evidence-free election challenge
Everyone involved in Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of a race he lost should face sanctions and more than $10,000 in fines, the lawyer for Attorney General Kris Mayes told a judge. The trial, wrote attorney Dan Barr, who represented Mayes and her campaign in the...
kjzz.org
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will not challenge appellate ruling on territorial abortion law
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says she does not plan on challenging a ruling from the state Court of Appeals that allows doctors to perform abortions through the 15th week of pregnancy. Two laws on abortion access caused confusion in Arizona, as one dating back to the 1800s prevented almost...
arizonasuntimes.com
Katie Hobbs and Other New Officials Sworn into Office Amid Backlash
On Monday, Democrat Katie Hobbs was sworn in to serve as the 24th Governor of Arizona at a ceremony closed off from the public and media, barring a news photographer. Joining her were other newly elected or re-elected officials, including Kris Mayes (D) for Attorney General, Adrian Fontes (D) for Secretary of State, Kimberly Yee (R) for State Treasurer, and Tom Horne (R) for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders to nominate Arizona criminal justice leader as Corrections Secretary
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Tuesday (Jan. 3) her intention to nominate Joe Profiri, a key criminal justice leader for Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, as the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He would replace Solomon Graves, the current secretary. “As our state prepares to confront rising crime head-on and...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
roselawgroupreporter.com
Democrat Kris Mayes plans to investigate fake GOP electors as Arizona attorney general
Mayes, a Democrat seen here speaking to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, said part of her motivation to investigate the fake electors stems from what she considers a lack of action from outgoing Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich./Gage Skidmore || Flickr. Kris Mayes plans to investigate the effort by a...
New Arizona laws for 2023
With a new year comes new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Nearly half of all U.S. states will increase their minimum wages in 2023 including Arizona.
Mayes, Arizona's newly elected attorney general, says she is "thankful" after a recount confirmed her victory.
In an earlier version of this story, the last name of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason was misspelled. The winning margin in this election was only 280 votes, despite there being more than 2.5 million total voters. Kris Mayes, the Democratic victor, has expressed her gratitude.
KTAR.com
Arizona sues thyroid prescription drug manufacturer for consumer fraud
PHOENIX — In one of his last actions before leaving office, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a civil complaint against a local thyroid drug tablet manufacturer last week for allegedly misleading customers. The civil complaint filed in Maricopa Superior Court accuses RLC Labs of deceiving consumers about the potency...
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Supports Executing Man on Death Row Who Asked to Die
In late November, Aaron Gunches, a man on Arizona's death row, filed a brief handwritten motion with the Arizona Supreme Court. He wanted his execution to be carried out — immediately. Gunches, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to the murder of Ted Price, said his prior attempts to get...
kjzz.org
There's a major change to the way Arizona taxes are collected starting in 2023
With the new year comes a major change to the way state taxes are collected in Arizona that not many people are talking about. “You’re on to something, and I think it’s a big deal. I don’t why it wasn’t a bigger deal in the election," said economist Dennis Hoffman of Arizona State University’s WP Carey School of Business.
fox10phoenix.com
Latest on the shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border as Katie Hobbs becomes governor
PHOENIX - In his last act in office, former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey started removing the shipping containers he began placing months ago along the Arizona-Mexico border. The project was supposed to cost taxpayers about $120 million to install and 3,000 containers were to be placed in the border wall gaps – it's a project that is no more.
KTAR.com
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act
PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
MSNBC
Recount shows election denier fell short in Arizona’s A.G. race
Arizona earned a reputation as a reliably “red” state. Between 1976 and 2016, for example, there were 11 presidential elections, and the GOP ticket carried the Grand Canyon State in 10 of them. Between 1964 and 2016, Arizona voters elected only one Democrat to the U.S. Senate. This...
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona state laws go into effect Jan. 1, including one meant to give criminals a second chance
Several new Arizona state laws go into effect Sunday, Jan. 1, including one meant to give criminals a second chance. Arizonans with criminal convictions can apply to have their records shielded from public view, including some violent and dangerous offenses, crimes against children and sex trafficking.
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022
Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
KTAR.com
Secretary of State-elect Fontes calls recount discrepancy ‘really problematic’
PHOENIX — Arizona’s next chief elections officer said it was “really problematic” that one county’s recount added hundreds of votes to its initial tally. “The single-digit differences are not unusual, but … it’s really problematic to see the number of ballots in Pinal County that were not tabulated,” Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday, hours after the recount results from three Nov. 8 general election races were released by a state judge.
