Sun Valley, NV

FOX Reno

Crews knock down house fire in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews quickly knocked down a structure fire in Reno on Monday night. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) officials on the scene told the News 4-Fox 11 crew that the call came about a fire on the 8500 block of Cassilis Drive came in about 9 p.m. on Jan. 2. When crews arrived, the back part of the house was on fire.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RENO, NV
GV Wire

Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50

With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County activates additional warming center

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated an additional warming center amid heavy snowfall. The center is located at 1476 Albite Road, Wellington, NV 89444. It will remain open until further notice and will provide water, coffee, and charging capabilities. The county says a storm is expected to hit...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
WPFO

Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Meet the Downtown Reno Library’s indoor jungle caretaker

The entrance to the library is lined with lush green plants with a web of leaves and branches on either side, reaching the bright skylights above. Leon Lewis has watered the greenery weekly for 20 years. “I take care of all the plants. Keep them alive,” Lewis said. Lewis...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Actor Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after weather-related accident in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a weather-related incident in the Reno area. Deadline, a Hollywood publication, reported Sunday night Renner, 51, suffered the injuries while plowing snow on New Year's Day. A family spokesperson told Deadline Renner is with his family now and is receiving "excellent care."
RENO, NV
2news.com

Some Major Roads And Highways Reopen After Winter Storm

Even though the roads are clear, black ice remains a possible issue for drivers. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3. Many roads in and around Reno are staying closed due to...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV

