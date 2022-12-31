RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews quickly knocked down a structure fire in Reno on Monday night. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) officials on the scene told the News 4-Fox 11 crew that the call came about a fire on the 8500 block of Cassilis Drive came in about 9 p.m. on Jan. 2. When crews arrived, the back part of the house was on fire.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO