JcR3
3d ago
this is so poorly written by someone that knows Nothing about the dynamics of water releases. that is 10000 cubic feet of water PER SECOND. pounds of water sheesh.
El Dorado County Irrigation District asks people to conserve water amid weather events
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) is asking customers, including those in Placerville, to stop all non-essential water usage. They say water coming into the water treatment plants is very cloudy because its full of ash and mud from the Caldor Fire burn scar. It makes it harder to treat the water and as such reduces the volume of water the district can send into its distribution system.
All Sacramento County parks closing ahead of storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All Sacramento County parks are closing Wednesday after a series of storms weakened tree soil and created hazardous conditions for later in the week. Another storm system, forecast to come in Wednesday morning, is expected to bring in heavy gusts of wind which "will bring down a large number of trees," according to the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks.
Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair
SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50
With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
Winter Storm: Neighbors help neighbors as county tries to removed downed trees
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three days after the New Year's Eve storm, downed trees continue to be a major issue across the area. Sacramento County says people are working around the clock to clear those trees. Dozens of those downed trees and damage from them can be spotted from Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood.
1 dead, dozens rescued after cars caught in flood waters on Hwy 99 in Sacramento Co.
Emergency crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Highway 99 and dozens of other motorists had to be rescued.
All San Joaquin County parks close ahead of winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — All Stockton and San Joaquin County parks are being closed to the public due to tree hazards and flooding, according to officials. Rain and wind surfaced tree roots and branches were weakened by years of drought conditions in Stockton. Recent and upcoming storms softened the ground and many trees and other branches are falling, according to city officials.
Northern California Storm | Where sandbag stations can be found
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sandbag stations are available in cities across Northern California in the coming days as local officials prepare residents for potential flooding. In El Dorado County, officials are advising residents to bring their own shovels for free sandbags in the following locations Tuesday:. Fire Station 89, 3200...
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
Wilton Rancheria Tribe says flooding near Elk Grove threatens sacred burial grounds
ELK GROVE — The Wilton Rancheria Tribe in Elk Grove said Monday that flooding caused by the weekend storm has threatened to disturb their sacred burial grounds.The tribe said it has burial sites along the Cosumnes River near the original rancheria site in Wilton, which is just east of Elk Grove.The public is asked to report any sightings of artifacts or bones to the tribe.Jese Tarango, the chairman of Wilton Rancheria, said in a statement:"There are hundreds of unmarked Wilton Rancheria ancestral burial sites along the Cosumnes River that date back many generations. These are sacred grounds and we are...
Storm Latest: Highway 99 reopens south of Elk Grove, Point Pleasant under an evacuation order
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Problems still remain Monday as the Sacramento region is drying out and cleaning up after a New Year's Eve storm resulted in levee breaches Sunday near Elk Grove. Highway 99 reopened south of Elk Grove in traffic in both directions shortly after midnight, Caltrans announced. It...
KCRA.com
'Extreme weather event' prompts calls for water conservation in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) has asked its customers to stop water use that is not essential, immediately, and until further notice. The water district called/sent conservation request messages Monday to customers throughout its coverage area – including those living in the City of Placerville.
Bakersfield Channel
Elderly couple rescued from flooded California home
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Sacramento region was hit by heavy rain over the weekend, causing issues for many in the area. Those issues extended to an elderly couple in Elk Grove who found their home surrounded by water and had to be rescued. Dan Achondo's mother-in-law and...
Thousands of San Joaquin County residents still without power
STOCKTON, Calif. — The series of historic, atmospheric river storms that relentlessly pounded Northern California are still wreaking havoc for thousands of San Joaquin County residents. Inside the Stockton home of Linda Pate, power is out and food in her freezer and refrigerator is going to waste. "We stayed...
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
Tower Bridge reopened after brief closure
Update: 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Tower Bridge has been reopened, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Original Story Below. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department shared on Tuesday that Tower Bridge will be closed in both directions as they work to gain contact with a man armed with a knife on the bridge. […]
KSBW.com
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate
WILTON, Calif. — TheCalifornia town of Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure." On Saturday afternoon, the 5,000-some residents of the Sacramento County town were ordered to evacuate immediately as flood waters rose. By 3:30 p.m., however, conditions were...
'Stay away from standing water' | Crews rescue multiple stranded drivers in flooded roads
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews made dozens of water rescues over the weekend as some motorists attempted to drive through flooded roads. A spokesperson for Sacramento County confirmed one person found in a submerged vehicle in Wilton did not make it. Their cause of death remains under investigation by the county coroner.
Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavy rain and windy conditions can cause trees and palm trees to fall over, potentially damaging homes and personal property. According to the City of Sacramento’s website, strong winds and soil that has been soaked with rainfall could make trees vulnerable due to a loss of anchorage and the moving of […]
