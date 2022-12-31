ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

JcR3
3d ago

this is so poorly written by someone that knows Nothing about the dynamics of water releases. that is 10000 cubic feet of water PER SECOND. pounds of water sheesh.

ABC10

El Dorado County Irrigation District asks people to conserve water amid weather events

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) is asking customers, including those in Placerville, to stop all non-essential water usage. They say water coming into the water treatment plants is very cloudy because its full of ash and mud from the Caldor Fire burn scar. It makes it harder to treat the water and as such reduces the volume of water the district can send into its distribution system.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

All Sacramento County parks closing ahead of storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All Sacramento County parks are closing Wednesday after a series of storms weakened tree soil and created hazardous conditions for later in the week. Another storm system, forecast to come in Wednesday morning, is expected to bring in heavy gusts of wind which "will bring down a large number of trees," according to the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair

SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50

With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

All San Joaquin County parks close ahead of winter storm

STOCKTON, Calif. — All Stockton and San Joaquin County parks are being closed to the public due to tree hazards and flooding, according to officials. Rain and wind surfaced tree roots and branches were weakened by years of drought conditions in Stockton. Recent and upcoming storms softened the ground and many trees and other branches are falling, according to city officials.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Northern California Storm | Where sandbag stations can be found

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sandbag stations are available in cities across Northern California in the coming days as local officials prepare residents for potential flooding. In El Dorado County, officials are advising residents to bring their own shovels for free sandbags in the following locations Tuesday:. Fire Station 89, 3200...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wilton Rancheria Tribe says flooding near Elk Grove threatens sacred burial grounds

ELK GROVE — The Wilton Rancheria Tribe in Elk Grove said Monday that flooding caused by the weekend storm has threatened to disturb their sacred burial grounds.The tribe said it has burial sites along the Cosumnes River near the original rancheria site in Wilton, which is just east of Elk Grove.The public is asked to report any sightings of artifacts or bones to the tribe.Jese Tarango, the chairman of Wilton Rancheria, said in a statement:"There are hundreds of unmarked Wilton Rancheria ancestral burial sites along the Cosumnes River that date back many generations. These are sacred grounds and we are...
ELK GROVE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Elderly couple rescued from flooded California home

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Sacramento region was hit by heavy rain over the weekend, causing issues for many in the area. Those issues extended to an elderly couple in Elk Grove who found their home surrounded by water and had to be rescued. Dan Achondo's mother-in-law and...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Tower Bridge reopened after brief closure

Update: 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Tower Bridge has been reopened, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Original Story Below. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department shared on Tuesday that Tower Bridge will be closed in both directions as they work to gain contact with a man armed with a knife on the bridge. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSBW.com

'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate

WILTON, Calif. — TheCalifornia town of Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure." On Saturday afternoon, the 5,000-some residents of the Sacramento County town were ordered to evacuate immediately as flood waters rose. By 3:30 p.m., however, conditions were...
WILTON, CA
