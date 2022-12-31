Read full article on original website
KEVN
Stevens boys defeat Douglas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens boys basketball team defeated Douglas 60-49 Tuesday night. The Raider girls also earned a victory over Spearfish.
KEVN
Thunder girls enter new year with dominant win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rushmore Thunder girls varsity team scored 14 goals over the new years weekend as they cruised to a doubleheader sweep over the Watertown Lakers. Ben Burns has highlights from Sunday’s matchup.
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Brandon Rufledt
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 29 inch walleye caught by Brandon Rufledt. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KEVN
Snowy today, then mostly dry.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.
KEVN
Quieter weather expected into next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies are likely on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for many, right around average for this time of year. Clouds and a few light snow showers will be possible later on Friday and into Saturday morning. Most...
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
KEVN
Four-legged friend is appointed as therapy K9
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County might have sworn in a new sheriff on Tuesday, but a four-legged member of the team took the spotlight at the ceremony. Harley the dog was appointed by Sheriff Brian Mueller as the therapy K9 for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Harley...
KEVN
Innovation & technology combine in the Assistive Technology department of Black Hills works, providing independence
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Works is an integral part of western South Dakota, making life for those with a cognitive or mobile disability more independent. One department at Black Hills Works uses technology and innovation to make this goal a reality. The assistive technology department at Black...
KEVN
Rapid City Common Council kills proposed TikTok Ban
KEVN
Defense and prosecution agree on Jamie Hayes Prince case evidence timelines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Defense attorneys and prosecutors are closer to setting a trial date for a man charged with killing a Box Elder woman in August. Jamie Hayes Prince, 43, of Box Elder, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Shirley Bartolotta. Tuesday, both...
KEVN
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigating into alleged animal neglect when horses were found dead following the December snowstorms. A complaint was filed Thursday, Dec. 28 after numerous horses were discovered in the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City. The...
KEVN
Pennington County commission approves of 2023 Election Day rate of pay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pay rate for Election Day poll workers was set by the Pennington County Commission Tuesday morning. According to the Pennington County auditor, these are the pay rates:. Superintendent, $275 per day (includes $30 for election school) Deputy (with experience), $225 per day (includes $30...
KEVN
Businesses get ready for annual Black Hills Regional Job Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - March 1, 2023, the Black Hills Regional Job Fair will unite employers and prospective employees. Until February 1, businesses can sign-up for a booth at the fair, which takes place at The Monument. One organizer says around 1,000 people make their way to meet with potential employers.
KEVN
What are your New Year’s resolutions?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The New Year is officially here, and with that comes New Year’s resolutions. According to a survey in 2022 only 23% of people planned to make a resolution with the most popular being living healthier, losing weight, and personal improvement and happiness. We went downtown...
KEVN
BHSU ushers in New Year with new strategic plan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills State University released its new five-year strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” Tuesday. The plan, according to a release from the university, focuses on four main goals:. Nurturing student experience. Evaluating and developing academic programs. Building on a supporting work environment.
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
