Pullman, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Washington State safety Hunter Escorcia enters NCAA transfer portal

PULLMAN – Hunter Escorcia, who served on Washington State’s scout team this year as a deep-reserve safety, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Escorcia appeared in seven games between 2020-21 but did not see the field this season. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder out of Murrieta, California, worked primarily...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when Kohberger will be transported to Idaho, but it'll be within the next 10 days, per court order. PSP said details about the arrangements and logistics will not be released to the public, but Kohberger being in Idaho on Tuesday is unlikely.
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Courtroom notes: Moscow murders suspect waives extradition

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The man suspected of killing for University of Idaho students in November, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition on Tuesday, paving the way to be taken to Latah County to face trial. Photo, video and audio recording were not allowed in Tuesday's extradition hearing, however NonStop Local's...
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID

