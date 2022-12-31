Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State safety Hunter Escorcia enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Hunter Escorcia, who served on Washington State’s scout team this year as a deep-reserve safety, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Escorcia appeared in seven games between 2020-21 but did not see the field this season. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder out of Murrieta, California, worked primarily...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State plays 'best game' of season, preserves lead for final 34 minutes in streak-stopping win over USC
PULLMAN – On Friday, Washington State controlled a lead against UCLA for 38 minutes, but stumbled late and fell by one point. Two days later, the Cougars again built a sizable lead in the first half against talented visitors from Los Angeles. This time, WSU didn't slip. The Cougs...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga rewind: Numbers adding up for Zags, but defense leaves room for improvement
Gonzaga fans are probably aware of the current streaks extended by Saturday’s 111-88 victory over Pepperdine. GU has won 74 straight at the McCarthey Athletic Center, 27 consecutive West Coast Conference openers and a mind-boggling 44 in a row over the Waves. Here are a few other numbers to...
nbcrightnow.com
Idaho slaying suspect was pulled over twice on the same day in Indiana weeks before arrest
Twice, Indiana law enforcement officials stopped the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students and let him go — and both times happened the same day, authorities said Tuesday. The stops came about two weeks before Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania. On Dec. 15, deputies...
nbcrightnow.com
Tesla driver who plunged his family off California cliff did so on purpose, officials say
A California man intentionally drove a Tesla off a 250-foot cliff in an attempt to kill himself and his family, officials said Tuesday. The driver and his wife and children survived and were rescued Monday at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, the California Highway Patrol said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel,...
nbcrightnow.com
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, will soon be transported to Idaho
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and will soon arrive in Idaho. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the...
nbcrightnow.com
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when Kohberger will be transported to Idaho, but it'll be within the next 10 days, per court order. PSP said details about the arrangements and logistics will not be released to the public, but Kohberger being in Idaho on Tuesday is unlikely.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
nbcrightnow.com
Courtroom notes: Moscow murders suspect waives extradition
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The man suspected of killing for University of Idaho students in November, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition on Tuesday, paving the way to be taken to Latah County to face trial. Photo, video and audio recording were not allowed in Tuesday's extradition hearing, however NonStop Local's...
nbcrightnow.com
Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
Comments / 0